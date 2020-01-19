advertisement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. >> The energy was palpable. It was already there after the well-known Sierra Canyon players secured a considerable lead over the Dominican of Wisconsin. It was the main course of the crowd, but it was obvious that they wanted dessert.

Singing filled the Blake Arena at the Hoophall Classic: “We want Robert, we want Robert!”

Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier gave people what they wanted – Robert Thibiant – a junior basketball player from Encino who rarely comes to play. After the soaring spectacle, the crowd was set to see an outsider emerge as king on ESPN3.

The Trailblazers led 86-55 with 1:42 in the game. The buzzer sounded and the announcer boomed over the loudspeaker: “Now check in, number 20, Robert Thibiant.”

The fans got up. It was like Thibiant himself was the 5-star recruit or son of an NBA royalty they wanted to visit.

“If they do, you have to do a show,” said Thibiant, smiling.

At Thibiant’s first touch, he threw a deep 3-pointer in front of his own bank, but it failed. His next touch allowed him to draw a foul on shooting after a decent ball forgery freed him. He made the second of two free throws – the place went crazy.

A new fan favorite: Robert Thibiant

But the best moment was at his third touch when he emptied a 3-pointer 12 seconds before the end that brought the fans into the pandemonium.

“It’s cool. I can only smile,” said Thibiant of the crowd’s reaction.

“Believe it or not, I don’t get the chants so often at home. More happens on the street,” said Thibiant.

The chants for Thibiant’s appearance came when the team was in San Diego and also in Minnesota.

“The chants are coming, but that doesn’t mean I come in,” he said. “It was cool that I was allowed to play this time.

After the game, Thibiant was asked to speak to Adam Finkelstein with BJ Boston in a postgame interview on ESPN.

“It was definitely the first time I was interviewed on TV,” said Thibiant.

Perhaps the most lovable moment was the enthusiasm of his team-mates on the bench, who were drawn to the center court with hugs and bumps when the last buzzer sounded.

“These are the best teammates in the world. I couldn’t ask for better people, ”said Thibiant.

