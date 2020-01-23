advertisement

I think that has changed. Putin was concerned about the unwanted Western influence on Russian internal affairs. But he moved slowly and carefully at first. He fired the Peace Corps from Russia. He fired the Open Society Foundation of Russia. New regulations are encroaching on Western-funded non-governmental organizations. However, in general, he was very interested in attracting investment to Russia. He just tried to balance the two. He wanted the benefits of lucrative cooperation with the West, but tried to limit the West’s ability to influence Russian internal affairs. So, once again, he was able to balance this up to the same turning points, first 2011 and 2012, then 2014.

Was he anti-liberal? Well, regarding the economy, during his first term, and I would say his second term, no. Was he anti-western? Partly, but Russia has remained fairly open. And, if we are talking about the media, Putin intervened very early in his first presidential term to take over national TV channels. He did this with by far the largest media with the widest audience, but he would not interfere with niche media or liberal media, allowing them to preach to the converts and operate reasonably freely, as far as they would not stir up the unwanted passions of the general public. After the protests of 2011 and 2012, the niche liberal media were under pressure for the first time. I wouldn’t say it was horrible pressure. The people who worked there weren’t terribly harassed. But they were manipulated. Putin acted in a variety of ways, primarily through the owners of these media, rather than persecuting or prosecuting editors or journalists.

There was another turning point. The 2013 Putin or 2012 Putin, when he started his third term after a four-year hiatus while Dmitri Medvedev was president, was a different leader than he was at the start of his presidential career, in the two thousand.

Do you see this as a personal change in one way or another? Or do you think the changes in the way he governs were more due to the different circumstances that Russia faced?

It’s really hard for me to say. Anyone who has been in power for twenty years changes. So think of the experience he has acquired over time. During the twenty years that he was in power, Russia suffered terrorist attacks, the war in Chechnya, natural calamities, technological disasters, mass demonstrations, and he faced all of this. And, of course, he’s a different man. And I would say that even someone who doesn’t approve of their policies can’t help but marvel at the way they’ve been in power for twenty years and have an approval rating of around seventy percent, and this without keeping his nation in fear.

Not wanting to keep the vast majority of people in fear would certainly be another thing that sets it apart from many other strong men.

Yes, there is definitely a difference. If we look, for example, at Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the way he treats the press is very well known. Turkey has a very alarming record of detaining many journalists in prison. This is not at all the case of Russia. There have been the emergence of new methods of communication, online communications of all kinds, and, of course, we have many in Russia. Today, the media scene in Russia has become even more dynamic. I am talking about these media which are not the voices of the Kremlin. They are still engaged in investigative reporting and work in a very professional manner. Working for these outlets is a bit risky, but the risk is not that the government will put you in jail. And in fact, for all those who are interested, there is a lot to read daily in Russia on tips that provide alternative information. And, by alternative, I mean alternative from the government’s point of view.

Obviously journalists have been killed in Russia, but do you think there is a strategy behind the fact that Putin did not take the Erdoğan way to imprison them en masse?

Of course, unfortunately, journalists have been killed in Russia. But it is not government policy. What is happening in Russia, and this has unfortunately happened on several occasions, are people who have a lot of weight – with a lot of money, a lot of power – who settle their accounts with journalists whom they consider to be their opponents. Putin is responsible for creating an atmosphere in the country in which these people can settle scores and get away with their opponents. But it is not that the government is looking for journalists. And there is this huge difference in this regard between Turkey and Russia.

When asked why, I think Putin is more sophisticated, and I think Putin’s diet is more sophisticated. And he prefers that it be so. Many of his trusted journalists many years ago said that he wanted it to be so that there was less freedom, but not much fear either. That he did say that, because the reporter who reported this quote may have embellished it a bit, I think that makes it essential.

Unfortunately, there has been much less freedom in Russia in recent years and, recently, zero tolerance towards its political opposition. The government has become more repressive. However, this did not make Russia a country where everyone lives in fear. I would say that in fact, compared to the Soviet period – and as a person of a certain age, I can easily compare it with what we felt in the 70s and early 80s in Russia – I would say that the Russians have a much greater capacity for private activities of all kinds, as long as they are not political, in universities, in art, in literature. Politics, of course, is understood fairly widely in Russia. But I think there are more possibilities for consumption, to make money, to devote to leisure and favorite hobbies, etc. In this sense, even critics of the regime would admit that the capacity to exercise private activities remains quite broad.

You mentioned that Putin’s approval rate is still around 70%. In the West, we read scattered protests, mainly in cities. How has the protest movement changed in the past two years as Putin has continued to anchor his role and popularity?

I wouldn’t say the protest movement isn’t there. It is. And we had major protests over the past summer in Moscow. This protest was strictly political, was public outrage at the blatant manipulation of the Moscow City Council elections. Because this demonstration was of a strictly political nature, it was very brutally repressed. In fact, the scale of the brutality was unprecedented. And that in itself for a while further fueled the protesters. [During a demonstration in July 2019, the police brandished night sticks against demonstrators and arrested more than a thousand, including opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who was sentenced to 30 days prison.] However, like in Russia … and I think that’s what probably makes Russia different from some of the other harsh countries – the protests come in waves. And after the wave has subsided, there is not much left in terms of organization, in terms of identification with a party, a movement, a leader. People get up and go home and there is nothing left.

On the other hand, socio-economic protests have become quite frequent and quite tenacious at times. The government is, I would say, much more tolerant of a demonstration that has socio-economic demands, and it is not uncommon for it to make concessions so that people do not get angry even more. These demonstrations are not uncommon and are not limited to Moscow or Saint Petersburg. There is a fairly tenacious protest in progress in northern Russia over the construction of a new landfill. People really do not want this new landfill to be built near their community. But these protests are always limited to a locality and to a particular cause. Those demonstrating in one city would not reach other groups.

There is a reluctance to organize, as I said earlier, around a political cause, a political leader or to form a political party or a movement. And this protest, limited to a particular cause or a locality, benefits the government. It is not true that the government does not care what people feel or think. But the government certainly does not see the people as a force to be reckoned with. A factor, yes, but not a force.

