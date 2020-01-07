advertisement

Recently, we told you that AirPods Pro was back at Black Friday’s price at Amazon, and we also told you that the deal would not last very long. Look, they’re back at the normal price of $ 249 today. Fortunately for you, Amazon is making up for the end of that deal by recovering two extras that offer even greater discounts on Apple’s AirPods! AirPods 2 is currently on sale for $ 139 on Amazon, and the $ 200 AirPods 2 with wireless charging case that everyone loves is getting a price reduction of $ 30 to $ 169, which is only $ 10 more than you would pay for the regular AirPods if you bought them now from Apple. These deals correspond to Black Friday prices at most retailers prior to the holiday, but they are unlikely to be there much longer.

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

