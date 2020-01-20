advertisement

Why does someone have a Twitter account? Also, why does something – a group, a brand, a government agency – have one? The president could tweet us all during World War III, but at least he’s a person. Less immediately threatening, but just as surreal, are the occasions when the C.I.A. wishes the nation a “Happy #NationalCakeDay!”, Or Chick-fil-A chooses a fight with Popeyes.

“Social media, of course, will reach a younger audience,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy the other day, explaining why his state had a Twitter account. “And the youngest are traditionally the ones you need to work harder to win when it comes to political issues.” He was in his office in Trenton, dressed in a casual gubernatorial: gray Allbirds, a navy blue suit without tie. His own account, @GovMurphy, is conventional. (“Today, New Jersey’s minimum wage is $ 11 / hour.”) The state’s official account, @NJGov, is not. “Great state energy,” tweeted the state of New Jersey, about nothing, on December 21. “U up,” tweeted the state of New Jersey, without punctuation, at 2:45 p.m. Christmas Eve. “Who let New Jersey have a Twitter,” asked a guy named Gary recently. “Your mom,” replied the state of New Jersey. This one got almost half a million likes.

“Everyone assumes that these are teenage guys who write the tweets,” said Pearl Gabel, chief digital officer for New Jersey.

“No!” Said Megan Coyne, a digital assistant. “Just Pearl and me.”

They work in adjacent cabins, climbing aloud through a barrier with gray foam cores. “I’m a millennium,” said Gabel, who graduated from college in 2004. “So what I bring to the table is more nostalgia, that kind of rap combat energy.”

“I am from generation Z,” said Coyne, former president of the Rutgers Democrats, who graduated last May. “I have been on Twitter since I was thirteen.”

Gabel and Coyne sat with Governor Murphy in his office and politely refrained from checking their phones. “I know they are doing something right,” said Murphy. “Because I have four children, from sixteen to twenty two. One weekend all my children talked about” Dad, the NJGov account is killing him right now. “”

“It must have been” your mom’s weekend, “said Gabel.

Gabel and Coyne returned to their cabins, to the communications department. Colleagues stopped for kibbitz about the state’s state address, which the governor would deliver in two weeks. “The NJGov account represents, like, one percent of what we do,” said Gabel. “We write press releases and I constantly shoot and edit videos.” Later that day, she was traveling to Lakewood to interview a 19-year-old mechanical assistant for a video on apprenticeship programs. “Before we go, however,” she said, “let’s make up one more fire tweet.”

Coyne scoured Twitter, looking for material. “Someone is tweeting about how Trenton doesn’t deserve to be the capital of New Jersey,” she said. “We could answer that. “What rudeness.” “They dropped the idea. Gabel inspected his desk for inspiration: cucumber water, half-eaten muffin.” Maybe it could just be a “muffin,” “she said. .

“I guess,” said Coyne. “Except, I mean, some people use it as slang. . . “

“Oh, my God, forget it,” said Gabel. She opened an email. “Today is the anniversary of the Battle of Princeton,” she said. “Maybe it’s something?” She opened Wikipedia and read aloud: “1777.. George Washington.. Victory for the Colonials.” She looked up. “Yeah, I think we can do something with it.”

They called Derek Roseman, a speech writer for the governor. “You know the story,” said Gabel. “Battle of Princeton. A big deal, right? “

“Oh, sure,” said Roseman. “The culmination of what revolutionary war buffs call the ten crucial days, when …”

“We won, right?” Said Gabel. She started writing a tweet: “In 1777 New Jersey won the Battle of Princeton. . . “

“Not all of the troops would have been from New Jersey,” said Roseman.

“All right -” the battle was won in Jersey “?”

“Fair,” said Roseman.

From Wikipedia, Gabel uploaded an image of an oil painting: George Washington on a rearing white horse. Using Adobe Photoshop, she scribbled a graffito on the image: “Jersey Wuz Here”. “It doesn’t really make sense because they’re in Jersey in the paint,” she said.

“Whatever,” said Coyne.

Gabel opened Twitter and started typing. “I’m just free balling here,” she said.

“Without N.J., there would be no United States,” said Roseman.

“We need more flexibility,” said Gabel.

They settled on “January 3, 1777: the battle of princeton was won in new jersey and the revolution was saved / January 3, 2020: the new jersey remains undefeated.” Gabel has attached the disfigured painting. “Bombs?” She asked.

“Go ahead,” said Coyne.

They sat in silence for a while, watching the response online. In the first few minutes, the tweet received several hundred likes; at the end of the weekend, he would get more than six thousand. “It’s cute,” said Gabel. “I would say that he is not a banger. He cannot be” your mom “every day.” ♦

