The uncertainty that engulfed the country about Brexit last year may have left some new buyers secretly jumping for joy in the hope that it would drive home prices down.

Because although the average price of Staffordshire homes is almost £ 40,000 lower than the national average, finding a deposit to buy a house can still be difficult, especially since the average salary is only £ 26,000 £ 3000 less than the national average.

But there is good news because, according to the latest UK house price index for November 2019, the average house price in Staffordshire is £ 197,769, which is significantly lower than the national average of 235 £ 298.

In today’s market, you need a 5% deposit, so with that in mind, BurtonLive calculated the numbers based on an income loan cap of four and a half times your income to find out how much you will need to earn to buy a mid-priced property in Burton, Uttoxeter, Swadlincote, Repton, Hilton and Hanbury.

What you need to earn to buy a mid-priced property in the area

Burton We all know that Burton is famous for its brewing, with the Molson Coors brewery dominating the skyline and the city also home to Marston’s (photo) and many unique micro-breweries But it is also known for its market, with a royal charter granted by King John in April 1200 to organize one every Thursday. The charter was renewed by King Henry III and King Edward IV. Situated 18 km from Derby, 42 km from Leicester and 45 km from Nottingham, as well as only 29 km from Stoke and Birmingham, it is therefore an ideal suburban town with good road links, as well as advantage of reasonable prices. Aerage house prices according to Zoopla: £ 221,112 Deposit required: £ 11,055 Income required for the mortgage: £ 46,679 Hanbury A special feature of Hanbury is the two Anglo-Saxon crosses built in the west wall of St Werburgh church. The parish is also known for the explosion of RAF Fauld, one of the largest non-nuclear artificial explosions in the world at the time, which occurred there in 1944. Hanbury is a great place for avid walkers, with three circular Hanbury walks connecting the village’s public house, The Cock Inn (photo), to Tutbury Castle, Draycott in the Clay and the adjacent eastern hills. Average Home Price: £ 448,235 Deposit required: £ 22,411 Income required for the mortgage: £ 94,627 Uttoxeter The market town Uttoxeter is located in East Staffordshire, near the Derbyshire border. Curiously, since its mention in the Doomsday Book under the name of Wotochesede, there have been at least 79 different spellings of the name of the city. Perhaps the most famous event at Uttoxeter is the penance of Samuel Johnson. Johnson’s father ran a bookstore in the Uttoxeter market, and young Samuel once refused to help him. When Johnson was older, he stood in the rain (without a hat) as a penance for his inability to help his father. This event is commemorated with the Johnson Memorial, which is located in the market square, in the city center and there is also a district called Johnson Road, which commemorates it. It also has a racetrack (photo) which has one of the most beautiful parade rings in the country. Average Home Price: £ 244,172 Deposit required: £ 12,208 Income required for the mortgage: £ 51,547 Swadlincote Swadlincote is in southern Derbyshire, but close to the borders with Staffordshire and Leicestershire. The name of the city is derived from the Old English Swartlings Cottas, Swartling being the name of a man and cottas meaning cottages. The old forms of the name include Sivardingescote and Swartlincote and the Doomsday Book records Swadlincote as a small mansion. Swadlincote has an impressive former sportsman from cricketers Frederick Heath and Douglas Meakin to footballers Lew Bradford and Carl Dickinson, as well as Paralympic swimming champion Lewis White and boxing legend Jack Bodell. Average Home Price: £ 205,456 Deposit required: £ 10,272 Income required for the mortgage: £ 43,374 Repton The home of the famous Repton School, Repton is near the county border with Staffordshire and just 4.5 miles from Burton. The historic value of Repton Priory is probably a factor contributing to the fact that the average house price in the area is higher than its neighboring towns and villages, at around £ 400,000. In the center of the village is the parish church of the Church of England dedicated to Saint Wystan who was a prince of Mercia, assassinated by his tutor in 849, during the reign of Wiglaf. You will need to earn a good sum to allow you to live here! Average Home Price: £ 377,514 Deposit required: £ 18,875 Income required for the mortgage: £ 79,697 Hilton Hilton was mentioned in the Domesday Book in 1086 as belonging to Henry de Ferrers and worth 10 shillings. Although old, it has undergone a lot of development and its average house price is roughly in line with the national figure. Hilton was the birthplace of Herbert Massey who authorized the great escape. He was born in what is now the Hilton House hotel (photo) and is commemorated with a blue plaque on the hotel wall – it was provided by the Hilton and Marston History Group. Average Home Price: £ 238,227 Deposit required: £ 11,911 Income required for the mortgage: £ 50,292

