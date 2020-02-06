advertisement

tatayanayomary

23-year-old first-year student at Hofstra University in Long Island, NY. My goals and dreams are to become editor of a magazine and ultimately take over the world. Good reading :]

advertisement

We’ve all been there. You have just received a beauty service. Perhaps you have finished your nails, your lace wig has been installed or you have made your monthly appearance for your face. Now is the time to pay your beauty technician for their hard work and you don’t know what to give for a tip.

First of all, it is important to know that tipping is not compulsory. A tip is given as an additional thank you for the services provided and to show your appreciation. However, this does not mean that you should not tip your beauty technician. Keep in mind that when you enter the nail salon, for example, many workers receive a minimum wage to perform services for a full shift. So, of course, they eagerly await the advice they accumulate during a working day.

So let’s go. How much should you tip? While meals have a normal rate of 15-18%, beauty services can vary. Some people like to stick with the traditional 15% and others like to give a little more, especially if they have a connection with beauty technology.

In my opinion, I base my advice on the service I receive. For example, if I received excellent service in a nail salon, I like to give 20% or more to say thank you. On the other hand, if I have received less than adequate service, I will only pay the price set for the particular beauty service.

Since all of these stylists, estheticians and technicians live off their advice, I think it is important for them to be well qualified in their expertise. I’m sure we’ve all seen a few technicians perform a service that may not be qualified enough to do it, which brings me to another point. Always do your homework on your beauty technology before you finish a service. If they cannot perform the service as desired, ask another person. That way you will feel good about tips!

What you say? What is your opinion on tipping for a beauty service? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.

DO NOT MISS:

Also on HelloBeautiful:

25 photos

advertisement