Tom Hooper’s theatrical version of “Cats” continues to cough at the box office – although Universal’s total losses for the musical are outside the estimates of between $ 71 million and $ 100 million.

After 10 days in the cinema, the expensive adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s London and Broadway hit brought in just $ 38.4 million worldwide. Overall, the box office analysts expect Cats, with a total domestic revenue of $ 40 million and a gross global revenue of $ 100 million, to go deeply into the red – a devastating return, considering the way the film reports a budget of 95 USD million before marketing costs.

With this result, the total gross for “Cats” would be more than 75% below the domestic and global total of Fox’s musical hit “The Greatest Showman” and about a quarter of what Lionsgate’s Oscar-winning musical “La La Land” did the year before. (And “La La Land” had a budget of $ 30 million and a screen count that didn’t exceed the eighth week of cinema in 2000.)

The film will also be well below the returns for last December’s big musical, Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, which earned $ 349.5 million on a specified $ 130 million production budget.

Also read: Academy allows ‘Cats’ to submit their new, improved version to Oscars

Universal invested a lot of money in this adaptation of Lloyd Webber’s musical, with Tom Hooper, director of “The King’s Speech” and “Les Miserables”, and a star-studded cast with artists such as Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jason DeRulo and Jennifer Hudson ,

But when the first trailer was released and the internet focused on the film’s CGI humanoid cats, “Cats” was ridiculed for months. The high point was an opening of $ 6.5 million, a 19 percent score at Rotten Tomatoes and a depressing C + at CinemaScore.

And while Swift’s “Beautiful Ghosts” won a Golden Globe nomination, “Cats” was removed from the Oscar shortlist for the best original song, and the film was tacitly removed from Universal’s FYC site.

A representative from Universal had no comment on Sunday’s “Cats” box office.

Also read: If reception of “cats” is poor, Universal is asked to send an “improved” updated version to the cinemas

The good news is that Universal still has a chance to be a big success this winter. The studio’s true Oscar nominee, Sam Mendes’ “1917”, earned $ 1 million with his limited Christmas release and is expected to progress on January 10th with word of mouth and probably the highest Oscar nomination of all films in this year’s price segment.

“1917”, with its stunning action scenes and war drama, offers the opportunity to develop a broad appeal that resembles Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk”, which raised $ 526 million worldwide in the summer of 2017. Even if it will be difficult for “1917” to achieve this outside of In summer it could quickly wipe out everything that Universal has to do with “Cats”.

And don’t expect “Cats” to end Hollywood’s enthusiasm for big screen musicals. Warner Bros. is expected to celebrate great summer success next year with Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” and Disney’s 20th Century Fox will try Steven Spielberg’s interpretation of “West Side Story” because of this next christmas.

“Terminator: Dark Fate”, “Dark Phoenix” and 11 other box office busts in 2019 (photos)

There were many box office hits in 2019 from “Avengers: Endgame” to “Joker” to “Us”. But as always, there are films that jump when they hit the cinemas. Some attempts to revive franchisees have failed. Others are poorly reviewed films that cinema-goers hardly notice on the marquee. Either way, they made this list.

“Replicas” Gross $ 9.2 million ($ 30 million budget) – Keanu Reeves had a great year in 2019. “John Wick: Chapter 3” was a hit, a viral video of his E3 appearance became a meme and that Sequels to “Bill & Ted” and “The Matrix” lie in his future. But in January, he starred in this critically played story of a neuroscientist who defies the law and scientific ethics to create clones of his late family. Entertainment Studios

“The child who would be king” $ 32 million ($ 60 million budget) – Unlike other films on this list, critics were positively surprised by this family film about a British student who realizes that he is King Arthur’s reincarnation. The audience ignored the critics’ praise and transformed “The Kid Who Be King” into one of several busts for 20th Century Fox in the last few months before the Disney merger. 20th Century Fox

“Serenity” $ 14.3 million ($ 25 million budget) – Critics and audiences shot this thriller with Anne Hathaway as his wife and her ex-husband as captain of the boat (Matthew McConaughey). She offers to pay $ 10 million to kill her new husband. Serenity didn’t even earn that amount in North America at just $ 8.5 million for a D + from CinemaScore surveys. Aviron

“Miss Bala” $ 15 million ($ 15 million budget) – In 2011, “Miss Bala” became a hit in Cannes and was selected by Mexico for the Foreign Language Oscar. But this remake with Gina Rodriguez was far less fortunate and hardly brought in his production budget. Sony

“Captive state” 8.7 million US dollars (25 million US dollars budget) – An interesting concept: A science fiction allegory for US imperialism when an alien race conquers the earth and turns it into a vassal state. But between the mediocre reviews and the pop culture dominance of “Captain Marvel” “Captive State” didn’t go anywhere. focus features

“The Beach Bum” $ 4.4 million ($ 5 million budget) – Another swing and miss for Matthew McConaughey, despite being praised by critics for this Harmony Korine Stoner comedy in Snoop Dogg of all things, Zac Efron Starring Jonah Hill and Jimmy Buffett. NEON

“Hell Boy” $ 44.6 million ($ 50 million budget) – And now we come to the summer blockbuster bombs, starting with Lionsgate’s failed attempt, “Hellboy” with David Harbor instead of Ron Perlman and a lot of blood instead of Guillermo del Toro’s leading hand revive. The result was one of the most clicked movies of the year that ended in theaters two weeks after the release of “Avengers: Endgame”. Lions gate

“Men in Black: International” $ 253 million ($ 110 million budget) – Sony may have lost a bit on this “MIB” spin-off, but any impairment was quickly wiped out by the success of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” later in the summer made . However, this was a failure as it was a failed attempt to turn “MIB” into another “Jurassic World” and replace the original cast with hot new talent. While Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson were praised for a good attempt, critics and audiences agreed that there is no substitute for Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Sony

“Dark phoenix” $ 252 million ($ 200 million budget) – 19 years of “X-Men” films at Fox ended with the greatest possible impact when Simon Kinberg’s planned take on Jean Gray’s villainous turn became the summer’s most famous bomb. Simon Kinberg blamed the bomb, which was identified as the main reason Fox posted an operating loss of $ 170 million in its first Disney-owned business quarter. Disney / Fox

“The kitchen” $ 15 million ($ 38 million budget) – Warner Bros. enjoys a great fall thanks to “Joker” and “It: Chapter Two”, but the end of summer was a tough time for them with two big bombs. The studio took a risk for Andrea Berloff’s adaptation of “The Kitchen”, a Vertigo comic about mob women who take over the business of their dead husbands. But despite the starring roles of Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish, the critics went through the script of the film and the audience quickly ignored it. Warner Bros.

“Goldfinch” $ 9.6 million ($ 45 million budget) – A month later, WB went bust again with an adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer-winning novel “The Goldfinch”. Critics of the Toronto premiere weren’t impressed, however, and like “The Kitchen,” viewers looked at the reviews and moved on. Warner Bros.

“Zero Ville” $ 68,000 (budget unknown) – In recent years, James Franco has spent much of his time working on very opaque films that are rarely seen in theaters. His most recent work, an adaptation of Steve Erickson’s “Zeroville”, was the biggest bombshell of his career at just $ 8,900 on his opening weekend. You read that correctly. myCinema

“Terminator: Dark Fate” After three malicious sequels, the “Terminator” franchise was to be given a boost by the return of original star Linda Hamilton and creator James Cameron as a producer – $ 102 million, with a budget of $ 185 million. Despite better reviews, “Dark Fate” did little better than its predecessor, “Terminator: Genisys,” as occasional audiences lost interest in the series, while hardcore fans were put off by the shocking fate of John, the once-savior, Connor. Paramount

You may not even have known that some of these films exist

