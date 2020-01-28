advertisement

You don’t need us to tell you that going to “Love Island” is a huge opportunity to make money. Although they only earn around £ 250 a week at the Villa, Islanders who enjoy a significant stint in the show usually rake in dosh in the following months and up to a year after the show, some of the contestants more efficient going around revenue far beyond.

In the hours following the appearance of an Islander on the show, their Instagram followers will increase by the thousands. That alone should promise them some lucrative brand approval messages when they come out.

Leading celebrity agent Matt Nicholls, who took many “ Love Island ” contestants under his wing after the show, told entertainment.ie that it all depends on how much time you can spend on the show.

“The longer you stay in the series, the more time you have for the audience to get to know you and to build these very important Instagram numbers,” he said.

“This is a good barometer of fame and your ability to earn. The more the following are, the more potential customers and costs can be high for mentions such as eponymous fast fashion clothing lines as well as for single paid positions. I would expect the most popular Love Islanders to earn £ 1 million each within 12 months of the show. “

2018 winner Dani Dyer, who won the show with now ex Jack Fincham, went on to earn £ 1.7 million after “ Love Island ” thanks to the likes of a range of clothes with In The Style, deals with Mark Hill Hair, a Christmas Panto with Daddy Danny, a book and much more.

You don’t have to win the show to earn your millions. Olivia and Alex Bowen, who are now married, are worth £ 4.4 million. In addition to modeling and presenting concerts, the couple won a lucrative magazine contract for their wedding with £ 50,000 in TLC. These two also have a joint clothing brand called the Exempt Society, which is expected to bring in £ 950,000 over the next two years.

Despite their breakup, the 2017 Love Island winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay have also earned more than $ 1 million since leaving the show. While Kady McDermott of season two made a similar amount. Rosie Williams, of 2018, who spent less than three weeks at the Villa, claimed that she had taken a full year’s worth of her previous salary as a lawyer in the first month after leaving “ Love Island ”.

A representative from a large Irish public relations firm told entertainment.ie: “These are long-term brand endorsements, clothing collections, books, training videos, etc. where the money real is won. “

“Some of the candidates like Dani Dyer are struggling – teaming up with people like Suzanne Jackson for a line of false eyelashes, a collection of clothes with In The Style etc. and building themselves like a brand rather than jumping on a collaboration that comes to meet him.

Research by ThinkMonkey in the UK has revealed that the average “Love Island” finalist earns £ 296,400 (€ 349,707) per month. Research has also shown that the typical “Love Island” finalist can charge up to £ 17,435 (€ 20,570) per sponsored item, with many finalists posting around 17 sponsored ads per month.

The 2019 “ Love Island ” finalists earned the following estimated salary over the course of a month through sponsored Instagram posts:

1. Molly-May Hague – £ 399,000 (€ 470,760)

2. Amber Gill – £ 297,920 (€ 351,500)

3. Maura Higgins – £ 296,400 (€ 349,707)

4. India Reynolds – £ 192,280 (€ 226,861)

As you can see once again, winning isn’t everything. While Molly-Mae Hague came second on the show, she earned £ 101,080 (€ 119,259) more than the winner, Amber Gill, per month.

Online tracking is essential for many brands wishing to join a celebrity. What exactly do these Instagram brand mentions look like? To be honest, some can be quite cranky, but considering how much they can get by mail, you can see how easy it is to sell your soul to a product.

The 2019 Callum competitor (remember him?) May have only had a week at the show, but that was probably because he was anxious to get back to his car air fresheners.

And Elma too.

Speaking of the Love Islanders who leave early, Matt Nicholls said: “It’s a crowded celebrity market and a week of exposure isn’t long enough to generate a loyal following or sustained interest, so I can’t imagine that there would be great riches for anyone who left. So soon. “

“Although, if they have amassed a decent social network, they could still make money from paid jobs.”

Car air freshener then.

“A luxury brand is less likely to want to be associated with reality stars,” explained our Irish PR. “However, for affordable beauty brands, street fashion brands, etc., they would be perfect because they are glamorous and beautiful, but also comparable.”

The likes of Boohoo, Primark and Pretty Little Things are a perfect match for island lovers with a lot of people doing modeling and clothing business with the British giants.

Longford’s best Maura Higgins has teamed up with Boohoo and Ann Summers, and given that she is currently impressing on “ Dancing on Ice ”, her star power will no doubt see many other brand recommendations coming.

Nightclub appearances can also be very lucrative for guys. Adam Collard of 2018 embarked on a massive 61 date tour to nightclubs across the UK and Ireland, earning around £ 300,000 for his troubles.

Nicholls told us, “TV appearances can range from a few hundred pounds for an appearance on a daytime show to a five- or six-figure sum if they get on one of the acclaimed series such as” I’m A Celeb “or ‘Strictly’.”

Our Irish PR also revealed that former “ Love Island ” stars could cost a lot less to incorporate a brand than influencers in Ireland.

“In fact, we considered hiring some of the former candidates right after last year’s show – we wanted to book Kem & Amber for an event and were surprised that the cost was around € 3,000 or 4 € 000 for both to make an event in Ireland.

“Thefts and expenses also had to be paid. We were shocked because we had around € 10,000 in mind for the activity and comparatively in terms of statistics – followers, etc., Irish influencers charge much more.

“It seems that in the UK they are so often booked for appearances, etc. in the months after the show that the agents are not charging huge sums, perhaps to get more work done.”

While “ Love Island ” seems like a quick way to make money fast, it’s also undoubtedly an incredibly overwhelming experience.

Matt Nicholls made wise comments to Islanders leaving the Villa: “My advice would be to keep your old friends around you. Everyone will want a piece of you, and adjusting to the” new life “can be difficult. Critical online vitriol and hyperbolic flattery is always just a click away, so it’s important to face triumph and disaster and treat them both alike. Enjoy every moment, stay grounded, work hard, be nice to everyone.

However, if you still want to do it all while earning a lot of money, Matt advises the Islanders to “carve out a niche and focus on what you are passionate about.”

“It is important to be known for something other than the show to ensure longevity. Oh and above all, find a good agent of course.”

