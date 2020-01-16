advertisement

Clean power

January 16, 2020

The US Energy Information Agency said this week that it expects 42 gigawatts of new electricity generation capacity to become operational in 2020. Solar energy and wind will represent almost 32 GW of the new capacity. Wind will represent the majority of these additions with 44%, followed by solar energy with 32% and natural gas with 22%. The remaining 2% comes from hydroelectric generators and battery storage.

Total energy consumption in the US

Although that is great news, it does not give a complete picture of the total energy consumption in the US. The total amount of energy used in the country – everything from home lighting and heating to cooking meals, driving factories, driving cars, flying planes and maintaining data centers – reached 101.2 billion billion Btu in 2018 according to the EIA. One Btu is equivalent to burning a wooden kitchen match.

And here is a surprising statistic from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. It says that from 2018 around two-thirds of all energy used in America was wasted, mostly as heat from vehicle exhausts and industrial furnaces. But every bit of energy from fossil fuels causes carbon emissions that contribute to global overheating, whether used properly or not.

Imagine what CO2 reductions we would see if all that wasted energy could be eliminated? One of the most important advantages of electric vehicles is that they are two to three times more energy efficient than petrol or diesel vehicles.

Pew Research says it is just as important as extracting electricity from wind and sun, but still accounts for only about 4% of total US energy consumption. “As far as we have data, most of the energy used in the US comes from coal, oil and natural gas. In 2018, those fossil fuels fed around 80% of the country’s energy demand, slightly less than 84% a decade earlier. Although coal consumption has fallen in recent years, natural gas consumption has risen enormously, while the share of oil on the nation’s energy tab has fluctuated between 35% and 40%. “

38% of the total energy consumption went to generating electricity. Here is another surprising statistic from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory: only 34.5% of the energy generated by the electricity industry reaches end users. The rest is lost in the process of generating, transferring and distributing the power. Again, if the environmental crisis increases, consider what would happen to global carbon emissions if most of the electricity generated was used properly every year instead of being wasted?

Energy consumption per capita is falling

Pew Research says that the amount of energy that Americans per capita have decreased over the past 20 years. In 2000, every American resident used around 349.8 million Btu of energy. By 2017, that had fallen to 300.5 million Btu, the lowest level in five decades. In 2018, however, energy consumption per capita rose to BTE 309.3 million. The highest energy consumption in America per person took place in 1979 – 359 million Btu.

The fall in energy consumption per capita means that the US economy has become less energy intensive since the end of the Second World War. In 1949 15,175 Btu was needed to generate every dollar of real gross domestic product. By 2018, that number fell to 5,450 Btu, a decrease of 64%.

How high is it?

Solar energy is increasing dramatically throughout the United States. In 2008 it was good for 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. In 2018 it generated 46 times more – 93 billion kilowatt hours. Yet fossil fuels remain the primary source of all energy consumed in the US. To tackle climate change effectively, we not only need to generate more electricity from renewable sources, but we also need to convert heating, cooling, industry and transport into electricity. If we don’t do this, we will all perish. Business as usual will be a death sentence for the earth and humanity.

