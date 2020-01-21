advertisement

Gonzaga Basketball has one of the best squads in all college bands. But how much will they suffer without striker Anton Watson?

Four luxations later, Gonzaga Basketball’s Anton Watson will end his season and undergo shoulder surgery (as he should probably do for health and professional reasons). Coach Mark Few now has seven members.

And that is unfortunate, because what he was able to do in his first year was impressive in many areas. Ignore the 4.9 ppg and 3.1 rebound average resulting from the reduced game time – his IQ and vision are way ahead of most newbies, and he has immense physical instruments and mobility that are good too fit any large or small installation on the course. His ability to move the ball quickly onto both posts and guards catalyzed the offense, and his length in the press at Hachimura’s place last year was just silly. He was aggressive in defense and was able to consistently generate sales without doing too much.

We saw these values ​​show the most when Watson started the first four games instead of Killian Tillie and played with good confidence (albeit against cupcakes). But since then he hasn’t been the same player and it started as if shutting down Watson would quickly become a matter of course.

Watson’s shoulder problems continued to become noticeable as the season progressed, and his playing time gradually decreased as they worsened. He started the season in every game from 25 minutes, but after Atlantis, he played 20 minutes against Detroit Mercy at most. His usage rate dropped and five minutes against Loyola Marymount (in which he injured his shoulder for the fourth and last time) was the sixth time he played single-digit minutes this year.

At this point, its defensive versatility is a luxury from which the Zags have largely weaned.

It remains to be seen whether Few will dig deeper into his bank to fill the gap – namely with freshmen forwards Martynas Arlauskas and Pavel Zakharov. But it’s a safe bet that your minutes won’t increase significantly, if at all.

In the four games Watson had previously missed, the two played as sparingly as they were available with him. Arlauskas plays more and has considerable talent, but his apparent lack of feeling for the game is also evident in late game situations in blowouts. Zakharov is a tall body and could be useful for defense, but few keep him on a leash for similar reasons. There is time for one or both to develop and perhaps work out something, but it would not be surprising if they stayed the same.

And to be honest, GU has played exceptionally well in the two games since Watson closed. The Bulldogs stormed Santa Clara at 50 and then won at 23 against a BYU team that is in the top 30 per KenPom (although there are no Yoeli Childs).

Drew Timme will be the player with the most stress. Now that the four-man front court is reduced to three, he has to split his minutes as a backup for Tillie and Petrusev. Timme’s strength and athleticism are in the works, but he is skilled at driving and can also achieve solid, high-percentage hits on the rim against the contact of larger and stronger posts.

We will get a larger sample of Timme versus Pacific with Petrusev, but he was as reliable and efficient as Watson, if not more efficient.

It also makes sense to play Kispert more in the 4th position, and we’ve seen that more often lately than only a few competing against each other with all three guards in a smaller lineup. Kispert’s shooting alongside Ayayi, Woolridge, and Gilder Jr. should be the reasoning, but at this point it seems like it’s largely out of necessity.

Since Tillie and Petrusev deal with minor / chronic injuries, increasing the minutes at this point in the season is counterproductive. The Zags are better off “managing” their two main sizes and the overwhelming WCC medium-sized teams with a shot-intensive lineup.

The lack of rebound in an Ayayi-Gilder Jr.-Woolridge-Kispert-Tillie or Petrusev lineup is exaggerated. All four perimeter players recover at least above average for their position – especially Ayayi (12.3% TRB%).

Tillie and Petrusev will play when they need to, but minimizing the burnout with the thinner squad is crucial as the Zags enter the second half of the WCC game and focus on bigger things.

With regard to the tournament, nasty problems could be the biggest complication, at least on paper. Timme’s one-man backup show is also problematic there because he commits more personal fouls per 40 minutes on average than any other member of the GU team. If he has problems at the start of an NCAA tournament, Kispert is not just an option for the four, but the only one.

As already mentioned, this list is in no way bad. However, the versatility is becoming increasingly restricted and is easier to manipulate in the tournament by good coaches. However, nothing can be done yet.

In short, not having Watson is not great. But it’s not the end of the world, and certainly not a fatal mistake – especially in the most chaotic college basketball landscape we’ve seen in years. Few have everything he needs to run and Watson is guaranteed to have more time to focus on his game.

