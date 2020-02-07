advertisement

The late Maeve Binchy used to listen in restaurants at home and abroad. One day in 1978, she had lunch in the French city of Boulogne and started listening to a group of business people whose serious tone indicated that they were negotiating a deal.

Then she realized that in France they were discussing which cheese to eat. “Ah yes, the mimolette,” said one, “why don’t you say the mimolette?” His companion explained: “Because the mimolette is not a great cheese. It is a good cheese – a simple cheese, but not a great cheese.”

Then the first man asked, “But is there a law that says we must have great cheese?” The second replied, “I just think the mimolette is. , , Well, it’s not enough for the meal we had. This is my opinion. I said it I won’t say it anymore “

That had to be the case when Charles de Gaulle complained about ruling a country with “246 cheeses” (an underestimation, certainly – it has at least 1,000). In this case, however, he would have voted for the Mimolette himself. A specialty of the Lille region, which is said to be one of his favorites.

Mimolette, also known as Vieux Hollande, is known in France for its similarity to Edam for another reason: the role of cheese mites in the production of its distinctive rind and taste. Yes, like the 1724 Stilton Daniel Defoe (mentioned here yesterday), there are also living insects, albeit less visible than those he supposedly ate with a spoon.

Mimolette mites may be similar to the type that a recent food blogger saw when visiting a restaurant in St. Etienne a few years ago. The landlady there chose a nameless cheese, tapped a powdered substance from the surface into a bowl and gave her a magnifying glass to see the organisms at work, which she found “completely absorbent and a little repellent”.

In any case, I dealt with mimolette and the like because, as I only learned yesterday, cheese mites have also left their mark on Irish literature. At least in the work of James Joyce. But like Joyce, they were misunderstood for a long time. The literary scholar Armagan Ekici advised me that they had been the victim of a misprint in Ulysses for 60 years.

Even people who have never read this book about the events of one day in 1904 will probably know by now that his hero Leopold Bloom is eating a cheese sandwich for lunch. The cheese is Gorgonzola, but it reminds Bloom of a saying about the digestive benefits of such dairy products in general, as (as quoted in all early Ulysses editions): “Cheese digests everything but itself. Mighty cheese. “

A plausible comment, one might think, except that Joyce never missed the opportunity to play a good word game. And scientists now agree that a pun was planned here. Since a 1984 issue in which many similar bugs have been fixed, the second part of Bloom’s sentence has usually been printed as “Mity Cheese”. A play on words that the first Ulysses printers thought was a mistake.

So that no one doubts that Joyce (or Bloom) was familiar with such a dairy science, Joycean’s detectives also found that cheese mites were not the subject of just two short films that were made in 1903.

Joyce was interested in the cinema early on. And at least one of the films was shown in Dublin.

In addition, the word game was established long before Joyce. The rhyme was quoted in a cookbook from 1854, loosely based on a Latin saying: “Cheese is an elf that digests everything but itself”. And to excuse the printers from Ulysses, the sentence had already been written as “mighty elf” in the 1860s.

So there you have it. Boule-eaten Mimolette Maeve Binchy was undoubtedly bad. Whether it could also be described as powerful is perhaps still controversial there.

Another, somewhat troubling detail that I discovered during my research – and I apologize if you read this at lunch – was in an “Ask the Doctor” column in the Irish Times in 1907. Our correspondent then said that the microscopic insects looked like cheese mites. Don’t let that put you off, reader. But next time you hear someone called “a powerful man” in popular Irish idiom, you may want to think twice before sitting down with him.

