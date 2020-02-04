advertisement

Eight years ago, filmmaker James Lee Hernandez rummaged through Reddit one night when he came across a fascinating subject: Nobody really won McDonald’s monopoly game.

“I loved this game when I was a kid,” says co-creator of the new HBO documentary series McMillion $. “I was convinced that I would win a million dollars. It was when I was 16 that I first worked at McDonald’s. “He couldn’t resist diving into the Reddit thread to learn more.

If you played McDonald’s Monopoly game in the 1990s, your chances of winning were probably as good or better than the lottery. But for over a decade, a small group of players secretly manipulated the game through a complicated scam that defrauded McDonald’s of over $ 24 million. An anonymous tip to the FBI was needed to bring the scandal to justice.

As fascinating as this story was, the most shocking thing was the lack of information. Determined to find out more details about the McDonald’s Monopoly conspiracy, Hernandez submitted a FOIA application that took three years. Then he finally got in touch with FBI agents. Then he teamed up with long-time colleague Brian Lazarte and the two delved deeper into the story.

“There are so many details that you can’t find on Google that aren’t publicly known,” says Hernandez.

“We started expanding beyond the FBI to the” winners “, McDonalds, prosecutors, and defenders – everyone was surprised at how rich this story was,” said Lazarte. After almost two years of self-financed research and research, the duo teamed up with Mark Wahlberg’s production company Unrealistic Ideas and decided to use it as a documentary series for networking.

“When we first brought our pitch deck to HBO, the answer was:” There is a lot of meat in this bone, “says Lazarte.

“When we were fully connected to HBO, we were able to travel for about a month,” says Hernandez. “Then we saw the full extent of everything. And it was remarkable.”

After working primarily as a duo with a cameraman for the first few years, they were finally able to finance a full-time crew. “There have been a lot of people we have worked with over the years. We knew we had to immerse ourselves in a really big thing and we should all trust each other and have a very open working relationship,” says Hernandez.

Even with a larger crew, the biggest challenge was to organize the information that had accumulated over the years.

HBO

“We had boxes of evidence and papers,” says Hernandez. “At some point we had all of the process logs, and the process took two weeks. These are a lot of transcripts that you need to read through. We scanned them all, created searchable PDF files, and then placed them in Dropbox for easy access to digital files at any time.] “There were times when we were out and filmed when we thought,” Wait: What does this one witness say during the trial? “We could look it up right there.”

The wealth of material proved to be a blessing and a curse and raised one of the most important questions the filmmakers asked themselves: How do you contain such a big story?

“First you do it like this:” This is an extremely interesting 90 minute to two hour film. “Says Hernandez.” Every time we got new information and learned the timeline, it kept increasing. It starts to grow and you think, “Maybe it’s a couple of episodes. Maybe it’s four. Okay, it’s going to be six.”

“The landscape at the moment is such that people are ready to watch six hours of a documentary,” says Lazarte. “Hopefully people will see it as a long documentary that can be summarized in sections. The fact that the landscape is really prepared for people to be able to tell these stories over a long period of time is great. “

It’s not just the new distribution models that have changed the way films are made. New technologies also make it easier for filmmakers to keep documents organized and safe.

“There were things the FBI and the Department of Justice entrusted to us,” says Hernandez. “We have evidence that no one else has seen – the court records, other documents that were admitted as evidence in the case. These were things we had in a folder that we could access at any time with Dropbox. “

HBO

Hernandez recalls that when they were preparing for an interview, they weren’t sure if they would get it. “Suddenly we had to know all the things that were said about this person in the process logs,” he explains. “If it had been 10 years ago, we would have said,” Can you read it to us or scan the whole thing and send us an email? “Then we would hope we can get a Wi-Fi signal somewhere. It’s right there on my phone these days.”

“When we interview someone, we have them fill out an appearance release that can be scanned and placed in the dropbox so it is saved and we don’t lose a sheet of paper while we’re on the go. Hernandez says. “There are so many different things we have to do – from storing media to sending newspapers to each other – things you couldn’t have done nearly as seamlessly or as quickly 5 years ago.”

Ultimately, according to Lazarte, there was a chance to master logistical challenges in order to try new approaches. “Challenges are really opportunities for creative flourishing. When we are in a confused state: “How will we clarify this point?” Then we would have this victorious moment that could be weeks later. When you break through and have these victories, you don’t focus on the challenge. They focus on the opportunity to tell a better story. “

“McMillion $” premieres on February 3 on HBO.

