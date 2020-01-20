advertisement

Clarence Jones, who helped Pastor Martin Luther King Jr. write the “I Have A Dream Speech” speech, told a television Critics Association panel in 2013 how the most famous part of the speech came spontaneously.

It was August 28, 1963. King was speaking to hundreds of thousands at the Lincoln Memorial and millions were watching TV when suddenly singer Mahalia Jackson called. Here’s what Jones said:

Very few people know – most don’t know – that the speech he gave was not the speech he wanted to deliver. … When he read the text of his prepared remarks, a point came when Mahalia Jackson, who was sitting on the platform, said: “Tell them about the dream, Martin! Tell them about the dream. “

Now I have often speculated that she had heard him talk in other places … and had referred to the dream. On June 23, 1963, in Detroit, he made a very explicit reference to the dream.

When Mahalia yelled at him, I was about 50 feet behind him … and I saw it happen in real time. He just took the text of his speech and moved it to the left side of the lectern. … and I said to someone standing next to me, “These people don’t know, but they’re going to church.”

I said that because I could see his body language change from behind. Where he had read as if he had given a lecture, but then went into the mode of a Baptist preacher.

If there had been anyone – anyone – who would have shouted something to him, he would have been a little surprised. I am not sure whether he would have deviated from the text of his speech. But Mahalia Jackson was his favorite gospel singer. When Mahalia said it was almost a mandate to respond.

You can see the speech above.

8 Martin Luther King Day documentaries (photos)

“Eyes on the Prize” (1987)

PBS ’14-hour documentary “Eyes on the Prize” was originally broadcast in 1987. The series, told by founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Julian Bond, tells the story of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement from 1954-65. PBS

“Freedom in My Mind” (1994)

The Oscar-nominated “Freedom on My Mind”, produced and directed by Connie Field and Marilyn Mulford, traces the Mississippi voter registration struggles from 1961 to 1964. clarity films

“Freedom Riders” (2010)

Stanley Nelson’s 2010 documentary, produced by Firelight Media for PBS American Experience, was the 50th anniversary of civil rights activists who questioned racial segregation by taking buses to the deep south. PBS

“March” (2013)

Denzel Washington’s 2013 March directed by John Akomfrah features interviews with organizers and participants from Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic march on Washington D.C. listed in 1963. PBS

“Malcolm X” (1972)

The Oscar-nominated “Malcolm X” by director Arnold Perl documents the life and death of the civil rights leader. Warner Bros.

“Neshoba” (2008)

The 2008 documentary “Neshoba” by directors Micki Dickoff and Tony Pagano examines the racial attitudes of residents of the Neshoba district 40 years after the Ku Klux Klan murdered three civil rights activists. First run functions

“Soundtrack for a Revolution” (2009)

Bill Guttentag’s 2009 documentary, featuring contemporary artists such as The Roots and John Legend, looks at the role music played during the U.S. civil rights movement. Freedom song productions

“King: A Filmed Record … Montgomery after Memphis” (1970)

Sidney Lumet’s 1970 documentary features famous narrators who tell the story of Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement. Lorber cinema

