In the last TCA we were introduced to the pilot episode of the upcoming FX comedy “Breeders”, in which Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard appear as imperfect parents of two young, impressive children. In this TCA we got the trailer and a panel – and an explanation of how Freeman and his co-creators deal with the screams and insults on the screen.

“There are actually rules … about what they can see and not hear,” Freeman said Thursday. “So if there is a lot of ranting and swearing in the scene, we will carry out a tidy dialogue version. When the children are gone, we can swear.”

“We try to keep it as fun as possible,” he continued. “But there are times when you have to instill in them that this is serious (scene), that you will be at the receiving end of a wave of anger or temperament.”

Freeman said that he and the pilot’s director had to apologize to the children “a couple of times” because “it was a bit out of control.”

“The scene where I shouted and scolded her,” Freeman said. “The pretty little George (Wakeman) who plays my son … he (initially) agreed to it, and then, about two minutes later, he was really pretty upset.”

They simply explained that everything was “playing” and added:

Wakeman, who is now 10 years old, plays Luke. Jayda Eyles, who plays Freeman and Haggard’s daughter Ava, is now 6.

“Everything bounced off of her,” Freeman said of the younger Eyles.

In “Breeders” Freeman Paul plays the main role, who is described by the producers as a caring father and realizes that he is not quite the man he thought he was. His partner on this incredibly steep climb for parents is Ally (Haggard), who runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and has the opportunity to read a story to her children while she is technically asleep.

Paul and Ally juggle full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship, and the enviable problems of parenting for their young children.

It continues: When Ally’s estranged father Michael (Michael McKean) appears at her front door, the family essentially takes in a third child, but this comes with luggage and opinions. Paul’s parents, Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong) are available to help, but their generation makes parenting a little different.

“Breeders” debuted on FX on March 2 and on FX on Hulu the following day. Premiere Day will include the first two of 10 episodes.

