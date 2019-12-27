advertisement

The Academy of Arts and Sciences for Feature Films has grown rapidly in the past four years. It passed the 9,000 point mark and reached almost 8,500 Oscar voters after 3,227 new members were invited.

That means more votes will be needed to win an Oscar nomination in 2020 than in 2016 before the # OscarsSoWhite protests kicked off a larger, more inclusive academy. But the numbers are still lower than you might think: 424 votes for a Best Picture nomination, 221 in the current categories and less than 100 in 11 of the 24 categories, up to 26 votes for the best costume design.

This is because the entire academy only votes for the nomination in the “Best Picture” category. In other categories, nomination voting is restricted to members of the relevant branch. (After nomination, each member is entitled to choose the winners in each category.)

However, the most important thing to understand is that a nomination for the best picture is a voice with only 424 votes and a nomination for the costume design with 26 votes is a voice with the first place. According to the Oscars preference or ranking system, a voter usually lists his five best decisions in the order of his preference. However, the vote only goes to the film that comes first in every vote, unless that film has already been nominated or has been eliminated by a dispute.

In this case, the ballot counts for the voter’s second choice or for the film with the highest rank on the ballot that is still running. In most categories except “Best Film”, redistribution continues until the field is limited to the last five nominees.

To find the magic number for each category, take the number of potential voters in that category and divide by the number of nominees plus one. (In almost all cases this means 5 + 1 = 6.) You round up the result to the next higher number and get a “magic number”, which ensures that a film or performance is below the first five.

Here is the breakdown of requirements to receive a nomination in each category when voting begins on January 2nd.

best picture

If all 8,469 voters were to cast ballots in this category, 770 # 1 votes would be required to ensure nomination after the first round of counting.

However, Best Picture uses a unique method to identify 5 to 10 nominees. PwC’s auditors must redistribute the ballot papers whose first choice received significantly more than 770 votes and those whose first choice received less than 84 votes.

After this redistribution, each film with more than five percent of the votes, ie each film with at least 424 votes, becomes the nominee.

Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actress

If each of the 1,324 voters is elected by far the largest branch vote of the Academy, 221 votes are required to be nominated in the four acting categories of the Oscars.

Best animated feature

The Short Films and Feature Films branch has 740 members, making it the second largest branch of the Academy. Usually this would mean that 124 votes would secure a nomination.

However, voting in this category is not only available to all members of the branch, but also to all academy members outside the branch. To vote, a member must see “a minimum percentage of eligible films submitted” that corresponded to 16 of the 32 eligible record films this year – 12 of which were specifically assigned and the others at the discretion of each member.

The number of members required for a nomination depends on how many members participate in this process.

Best camera

The branch currently has 273 members. This means that 46 votes in first place result in a nomination.

Best costume design

With 154 members, costume designers are the smallest academy industry that is right for their award. (The casting directors branch is smaller, but there is no casting award at the Oscars – like members of the executives, marketing and public relations and producers branches, as well as members-at-large, members of this branch can only vote to nominate best image .) A costume design nomination can be secured with only 26 votes, less than in any other category.

Best director

There are now 526 voters in the directorate, which means that 88 votes guarantee nomination if they all vote.

Best documentary

After a first round of elections narrowed the field from 159 qualification films to a selection list of 15 films, the 486 members of the documentary film department selected their five favorites. When all votes have been cast, 82 votes are required to be nominated. (Last year, 61 votes were cast, which, along with the best result, represents the largest increase in a category.)

Best documentary short film

The same 486 Doc Branch members are now eligible to vote because the 96 Doc Short candidates have been narrowed down to a 10-film shortlist. It is very unlikely that anyone in the industry will watch and vote on the eligible short films – but if they did, the magic number would be 82 again.

Best film cut

With 345 members of the film editorial team, you need 58 votes to secure a nod.

Best foreign language film

This category is also open to volunteer members from all branches of the Academy, and it is impossible to determine how many will participate. The first round of voting was primarily open to members from the Los Angeles region and is typically run with a few hundred voters. The second round, in which the 91 competing films have been reduced to 10, is now open to all members who see the 10 selected films in the cinemas or on the website of the academy members. The magic number depends on how many participate.

Best makeup and hairstyling

The branch has only 206 members. Voting is restricted to members participating in a special presentation of clips, or to members who have seen all 10 shortlisted films. If each member of the industry participated in one of these ways, 35 votes would be required to be nominated, significantly fewer than the previous year 48.

The lower number is not due to the fact that the branch has become smaller, but to the fact that the number of nominees has increased from three to five.

Best original score, best original song

The music department consists of 345 members. The 170 eligible scores and 75 eligible songs went through initial voting rounds in which 22 votes were enough to secure a place on the shortlists of 15 scores and 15 songs. In the second round of voting, the magic number to be nominated is 58.

Best production design

The branch has 343 members, so 58 votes are sufficient for a nomination.

Best sound editing, best sound mixing

With 503 members in the sound industry, three fewer than in the previous year, the nomination threshold has dropped from 85 to 84 votes.

Best visual effects

There are 545 members of the branch, which would be a magic number of 91 if the VFX branch calculates nominations like most other branches. But that is not the case.

An executive committee initially limited the field to 20 films and then to a shortlist of 10 films. Subsequently, excerpts from these films will be shown to members of the industry, followed by short discussions with the VFX artists responsible for the work.

Members participating in this Oscars “bakeoff” then cast ballots to select the five nominees. Instead of the preferred system, however, the branch uses a newly weighted area voting, in which each individual score is divided by the total number of points of all candidates in this ballot. The idea is to identify the films that perform best in the rest of the field, but at no point in the count does a magic number come into play.

Best original script, best adapted script

The Writers Branch has 485 members, which means 81 votes are required to receive a written nomination.

Best animated short film, best live action short film

The Short Films and Feature Animations branch has 740 members, all of whom were entitled to rate the qualifying films on a scale from 6 to 10 in order to determine two short lists with 10 films, one from the 92 eligible animated short films and one from the 191 eligible Live -action shorts. Members of the industry who are all shortlisted films can then vote for the last five nominees, and members of the directors industry are also invited to vote in the “Best Live-Action Short” category.

In the unlikely event that the entire branch (and the entire director’s branch) participates, this would mean a magic number of 124 voices in animation and 211 voices in live action. But in reality it’s probably a lot lower.

Nomination voting begins on Thursday, January 2, and ends on January 7, after the shortest nomination period ever.

Nominations will be announced on Monday January 13th.

