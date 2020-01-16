advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beautiful singers of today, the actress has fallen in love with more than one with her charisma and even marriage proposals have arrived. Some materialized, some did not, and the truth is that it boasts of having multiple engagement rings. Here we tell you how many there are.

The baseball star wedding is the fourth for her and the second for him. The ring that Alex Rodríguez gave him is worth over a million dollars and is an emerald cut diamond of around 10 carats. A ring undoubtedly worthy of the JLo collection.

Lopez married Ojani Noa for the first time in the 90s, but it didn’t take long. She had married dancer Cris Judd by 2001, but they divorced in 2003. It is said that he gave the diva a 6-carat ring.

The same year, Ben Affleck conquered her and asked her to marry a 6.1 carat ring worth over $ 2.5 million. Their wedding was expected in early 2004, but everything was canceled unexpectedly.

The following year, Marc Anthony arrived who had raised an 8.5 carat Harry Winston diamond worth over $ 4 million. After her divorce, JLo is said to have sold the ring.

So Jennifer Lopez was married three times, but she knelt five times in front of her. Not bad for the legendary singer.

