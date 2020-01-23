advertisement

“When we first meet, you could almost say,” We don’t know this man, “” Stewart told TheWrap that he should live in Jean-Luc Picard after 20 years

Jean-Luc Picard was the only role Patrick Stewart never thought possible. If it weren’t for James Mangold and Hugh Jackman, he probably wouldn’t have put on that Starfleet badge again.

advertisement

Stewart played alongside Jackman in Mangold’s “Logan,” where he played an above-average 90-year-old version of Charles Xavier, the leader of the X-Men, known for his unlimited hope. But that was a completely different attitude than the fans of the original “X-Men”, in which Stewart portrayed a hollowed-out, broken version of Xavier by the typically hopeful X-Men leader.

It’s also what convinced him to return to Star Trek after nearly 20 years, starting Thursday with the debut of Star Trek: Picard by CBS All Access.

Also read: “Star Trek: Picard” Season 2 Confirmed by CBS All Access

“I spoke to ‘Logan’ at my second meeting (with the producers) and talked about the effects that had an impact on me,” Stewart told TheWrap. “I was a little inspired by the fact that Hugh really encouraged the story of” Logan “to follow the line she was following. He wanted it to go down and crack and burn. I was fascinated by how very much he wanted that. It helped me when I expressed my feelings about it. “

“Logan” is considered one of the best comic books of all time. Mangold’s script was nominated for an Oscar for the best adapted script. Alex Kurtzman, who manages the entire Star Trek universe for CBS All Access, is well aware of how stupid it would be to compare this film.

“You don’t go in and say,” We’ll do it as well as “Logan”. Because we simply would have failed, “he said.” What we didn’t want is to repeat “Logan”. We had to make our own version of it. Take the spirit of what worked on the approach. “

“Star Trek: Picard” finds the now ex-admiral who lives in isolation on the Picard family vineyard in France after leaving Starfleet 14 years ago. “He was so worried at the start of the first episode,” said Stewart. “When we meet for the first time, you could almost say:” We don’t know this man. “But he’s clearly still Jean-Luc Picard. He hasn’t been physically transformed, but something is wrong. Seriously wrong.”

Stewart hopes that the narrative starting point will spark viewers’ interest, especially those who are shocked to see Picard in such an unfamiliar state. “I hope this will be the curiosity that will affect our audience.”

For longtime “Star Trek” fan and now “Picard” showrunner Michael Chabon, he was firmly convinced that this series would not simply be a refresher for the fan service of “The Next Generation”.

“As soon as you look at it, you would be disappointed. You can’t go to the same river twice, ”he explains. “There is no way not only to recreate TNG, but also the experience of seeing TNG and the experience of discovering TNG. That is over.”

Also read: TV managers predict how streaming will develop in 2020: “It will be like the hangover”

Akiva Goldsman, an executive producer on the series, said, “We didn’t want to vigorously develop Next Generation.” Without that attitude, they couldn’t have beamed Stewart, who was very hesitant, to go where he had been before.

He started his first of two meetings with the show’s producers by explaining to them why he would refuse. But after that first meeting, they sent him a 35-page draft for the show, saying “I took my attention seriously.” He sent back his own notes and agreed to meet again. The second meeting lasted almost three hours, he recalled. “When it was done, I was pretty sure this was a project I had to take part in. There is a lot to say about a world that we have never touched. “

The world of 2020 is very different from the world of 1994 when the show aired its last episode (although the characters would continue in films, with the last appearing in 2002 with Star Trek: Nemesis). Goldman said they agreed. “We have a loved character. for whom 20 years have passed. This is really up to date in the life of the actor. To be able to do this with a figure is actually much more interesting. “

Despite the 20-year hiatus, Picard never left Stewart. “It really wasn’t that strange. Picard was inside of me, so all I had to do was unlock the door and let him out. And then look around and find out that the world has changed and how it affects him.”

“Picard” may not be a “next generation” redux, but there are many “Star Trek” moods, including Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco and Marina Sirtis “Brent Spiner as Android data. Kurtzman explained that Datas Participation in the story alongside Picard’s arch enemy The Borg was his top priority.

“We said goodbye to the Borg idea for a while and then the Borg came back in a very unexpected way when we started figuring out what we wanted to say.”

For Ryan, whose Seven of Nine was part of Star Trek: Voyager, her appearance will be the culmination of a long-awaited meeting between her and Picard. “I played with him for the first time,” she said. “I’ve heard so many fan comments over the years that they wish they could see the two characters together.”

Del Arco, who will play his role as Hugh the Borg again, added: “Star Trek changed my life. How do you say no to something like that? “

Chabon said they were very careful about what alums to bring back and didn’t want to make “Picard” a huge reunion show. “We tried to be as organic as possible once we understood the kind of story we wanted to tell,” he said. “It was often tempting … it’s so tempting.”

Kurtzman promises that the show will not completely prevent the ideals that Gene Roddenberry has anchored in Star Trek from the beginning, even if they “go to very dark places”. “Star Trek” is still a fundamental vision of optimism. If you reveal that, you will probably reveal “Star Trek”. “

Star Trek: Picard premiered on Thursday, January 23rd on CBS All Access

advertisement