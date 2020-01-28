advertisement

I didn’t know there was anything like an iHeart excuse. After the destruction of the radio as we know it and two record-breaking orders – most recently last week – I never thought they would have supporters at all.

But the ink had barely dried in last week’s column when the comments came in: don’t blame the consolidation (that produced iHeart guys). The consolidation saved many stations. Today’s realities. Young people don’t listen anyway. Blah.

advertisement

The truth is, Clear Channel / iHeart, Cumulus, and Entercom created the chaos that radio is in today. Without these companies devaluing content and reducing costs exactly where they shouldn’t have been, the radio industry has raised low expectations for both listeners and advertisers to the point where we are now: mass job loss, devalued real estate, small markets with no live in-studio personalities.

To put it bluntly, I don’t think the radio will be successful until iHeart, Cumulus and Entercom disappear and there are rules that prevent others from growing so big that they create the essential monopoly powers that the big three have … the forces they dragged everyone down, not just themselves.

But that’s not what this week’s column is about. This week is my opinion on what broadcasters can do to make radio more viable. And I really believe that every station can do these things. This week’s focus: positive!

So what does radio have to do? Task one is to promote yourself. For an industry based on advertising and advertising, I am amazed that radio stations do such a bad job by advertising themselves. Sure, most have websites, but a website is meaningless unless you are already a listener. So what to do

• Out in the community, Send a station wagon or representative to events across the city. Visit universities and high schools. Special events. Organize events if necessary. Connect with trendy local companies. Independent cafes. Sponsor a high school play or sporting event. Take part in San Pedro on the first Thursday. Let people know who you are and what you do. Let your employees and DJs go public. It’s cheap and a guaranteed way to increase your station’s presence.

• The average person does not win big prizes and such competitions do not necessarily lead to a larger audience, But while you’re out in the community, you should reveal something special with your channel logo. I still use Mark and Brian’s toothpaste tube pusher, which KLOS / 95.5 FM is still used to this day. When your station appeals to college-age audiences, distribute simple things that students can use, all with your logo: bookmarks, phone chargers, stickers for their laptops. Lateral thinking; Real estate agents know how to do it.

• If you have the budget, advertise. Cinema preview times, bus banks, Facebook, Instagram, newspapers, cable TV. Make the ads quick and hip, something that catches the eye.

• Would you like to reach the audience who left the radio for online services? Why do you just let her go? Visit high schools and colleges to publicize your name, but don’t stop there. Ask students what they hear. Get ideas for new music and new programs. Find out what music and bands they are listening to on Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud. Why don’t you play it? Why do listeners have to go online to listen to new music? Shouldn’t your station be the place where you can hear the latest news?

• Instead of just playing music all night or on weekends, hire a college boy or even a high school boy or two or three. If you don’t think they can make your friends listen, you’re crazy.

• Embrace advertising. Stop telling your own listeners to turn off when an ad shows up. All music mornings? Throw them away You make your station cheaper and do exactly the opposite of what you want. Make sure your ads are entertaining, minimize ads per hour (no more than eight minutes) and pause (no more than two minutes), and you’ll do a great job of moving ad rates into the range, in which they should be switched. The only reason the ad rates dropped was greed to play up to 20 units or more per hour and up to 10-15 in a break … who would hear that? Customers found you didn’t care and stopped paying the higher rates.

• Continually develop, KRTH (101.1 FM) has remained relevant when playing oldies, precisely because they don’t play the same oldies that they played in 1972. Or 1978. Or 2018. I hate to mention them because they are an entercom station, but they are well programmed and have remained a top-notch station for years. And it’s a reminder that I loathe the parent companies, not the individual stations …

• Can’t afford great talent? Train your emerging talent and then let it go wild in the format you use. How often has a broadcaster received its best ratings shortly before a format change? This is because the restrictions have been dropped. It’s time to let this happen before you need to change. Basically, don’t live in the past, use what worked in the past to find out what will work today. Radio has the potential to be alive and relevant to everyone, including those who have never pressed an AM or FM button. It’s free, easy, and anywhere. Stop pushing the audience away. Make it exciting and different. Spotify is boring … your station should be better.

There is more, but I have no more space. Hopefully a dialogue will open … What are your thoughts?

advertisement