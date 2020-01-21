advertisement

We are continuing our 2020 Oscar prediction series, after sharing our thoughts on the Best Film and Best Director categories.

Now it’s on the best actress section and it’s an awesome line-up. There is Renée Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Cynthia Erivo. Ronan flies the flag of Ireland at the Oscars. This is her fourth nomination for the prestigious awards, but what are the chances that she will win the gong at home this time?

Considering Theron first, it should be noted that she is the only one here who has ever won an Oscar. It was in 2003 for his incredible performance as serial killer Aileen “Lee” Wuornos in “Monster”. Her next two nominations for “North Country” and now “Bombshell” also saw her play real women. For “ Bombshell ”, her physical transformation in terms of hair and makeup (another category in which the feature film won an Oscar) as well as her adoption of the accent and intonations of the news anchor and from journalist Megyn Kelly were amazing. Yet Theron has already won, and it will likely work against her.

Cynthia Erivo deserves a lot of credit for establishing herself as a talent to be reckoned with. Best known for her stage work, she won a Tony Award for playing Celie in the revival of ‘The Color Purple’. But for a long time, Erivo was not known outside the West End and Broadway world. All of that changed in just two years when the main roles in three feature films – “Bad Times at the Royale”, “Widows” and “Harriet” – caused Hollywood to sit still and pay attention. It was this latest performance that earned her the Oscar nomination, and even if Erivo is extraordinary as a titular heroine who became an abolitionist slave, it is only the beginning of her career. So if it doesn’t win the prize, it doesn’t matter. Erivo is just getting started.

The case of Scarlett Johansson is also fascinating. Many may be surprised to learn that the actress has never been nominated for an Oscar before. This year, she is nominated in two categories – Best Lead Actress for ‘Marriage Story’ and Best Supporting Actress for ‘Jojo Rabbit’. Johansson doesn’t get much screen time in the latter, and the former is more focused on the character of Adam Driver than hers, but she makes her presence felt in both, and as Nicole Farber, a loving but frustrated actress in divorce, your heart pours out for her. There are a few scenes in which she is particularly extraordinary, one below, the other involving Laura Dern.

As with the driver’s Charlie Barber, Nicole is defective and can be irritating. But she is real, deeply sensitive and empathetic. So it’s easy to see why ‘Marriage Story’ got so much attention from the Oscars, and it could very well win the award for best original screenplay. But the competition that Driver and Johansson face in their respective actor categories may simply be too stiff.

We then arrive at Saoirse Ronan. Who, at the age of 25, has four incredible Oscar nominations to his credit. And she got her first for “Atonement” at the age of 13. She is in fact, after Jennifer Lawrence, the youngest performer, male or female, to have ever received four Oscar nominations. Having missed “Atonement”, “Brooklyn” and “Lady Bird”, could his turn in “Little Women” prove to be a winner?

Three of this year’s best actress performances are based on real people, but Ronan hasn’t had an easy job either. Jo March is a literary icon and a character to which women aspire for generations. Jo has also been played by countless actresses in various adaptations. For his part, Ronan offers a clean, sincere and stellar performance as Jo goes from child to young woman. But the fact that she is part of an overall cast could play against her. After all, her co-star Florence Pugh, who plays Amy and gets a nod to the Oscars for the supporting actress, is also compelling. And is it a better performance (or film) than ‘Lady Bird’? Probably not, if we are honest.

Renée Zellweger, on the other hand, has long been hailed as the one to beat for the best actress – and it certainly is. For playing the power of Judy Garland in the biopic “Judy”, Zellweger has already won the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award. The award-winning musicals are no stranger to the actress, who has already been nominated for best supporting actress in Chicago. She also deserved a wink for what is probably her most famous and beloved film – ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’. So it would seem that the time has come for Zellweger to bring this statuette home. But that’s not the only reason she will (probably) win.

Zellweger deserves this Oscar for his tour of Judy. She doesn’t just watch the game – she lives it. There will never be another Judy Garland, but Zellweger seductively captures the multifaceted nature of this complex actress-singer – she was a star with lots of baggage, alternating between deep anxiety and ecstatic joy, with a deep love for his children who prevailed over all. Is it a slightly OTT and hammy performance? Yes, and that’s the goal, because it fits perfectly with the classic Hollywood playing style. The Oscars have always looked favorably on films that love films and “ Judy ” captures the darkest side of Hollywood by dehumanizing and commodifying its stars. Zellweger captures with emotion the phenomenon of the actress-singer who, at this stage of her career, has given so much, is on the verge of falling apart, and yet she is forced to “continue the show”.

Just to prove that we have included not one but three clips. This should be the winner of the 2020 Best Actress Oscar.

