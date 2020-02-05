advertisement

Hospitals in Leicester have reassured residents that measures are in place if they are to treat patients with coronavirus.

A report to be presented to health bosses later this week says confidence is ready to deal with outbreaks of infection.

Staff have been informed and will continue to be updated as the situation evolves.

There have been two confirmed cases in the UK

So far, two cases have been confirmed in the UK. Two members of the same family have tested positive for the virus and are currently being treated in a hospital in Newcastle.

Last week, a patient from Leicestershire said local hospitals were not ready to deal with potential cases of the disease – originally from Wuhan, China.

But, in his monthly update to the Leicester Hospital board of directors, CEO John Adler writes, “Leicester university hospitals already have plans in place to help staff respond to outbreaks of infection. .

“These plans are reviewed and updated in accordance with the latest guidelines and guidelines available from Public Health England, which oversees the public health response.

“We update and inform staff regularly as the situation changes and our response plans are available so that staff can access them on a dedicated page on our intranet.

“Training is also underway to ensure that the clinical teams are well prepared.

“The current epidemic is a changing situation and our teams are working closely with our partners to ensure that any response is coordinated and effective.”

What is happening in Leicester hospitals

The latest update from the Department of Health and Human Services indicated that as of February 4, a total of 416 tests had been performed in the UK, of which 414 were confirmed negative and 2 positive.

Between January 10 and 24, some 1,466 passengers and 95 staff arrived in the UK on direct flights from Wuhan. Some 162 of the passengers have already left the United Kingdom, 53 of the crew have already left the United Kingdom and 1107 are now outside the incubation period.

Public Health England strives to contact the remaining passengers.

