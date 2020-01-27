advertisement

This is us season 4 episode 12 on Tuesday night is destined to become one of the season’s more emotional episodes. Yes, we know that says something. We have seen a number of emotional rates in the past few months, but these will plunge heavily into nostalgia.

Kevin was Sophie’s first love and the feeling was mutual. These two have looked after each other intensively and have gone through so much that almost no one will ever understand them the same way. This does not mean that they are designed to be together, but at the same time they are designed to always be connected.

As of Tuesday, the past will return as Sophie has to bury a loved one, causing Kevin to return to town and the two of them share many of the memories they had with each other. He knows what it’s like to lose someone and can therefore offer a perspective that is otherwise difficult to find. The photo above shows the two in mourning clothes with a photo that could have come from an old yearbook. The simple guess at the moment is that the two are thinking about past times as they try to determine now what their future holds.

There is no guarantee that Kevin and Sophie will be together – we don’t even know for sure that it was Sophie who was in Kevin’s bed when he received the call from Randall. At least what we do know is this: to understand the future, you sometimes have to take a look at the past. This definitely seems to be the case here.

