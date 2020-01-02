advertisement

The creation of the new drama “Just Mercy” was a very personal experience for Jamie Foxx. He plays a real Alabama lumberjack named Walter McMillian, who was wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the 1980s.

“As a black man, I felt responsible that we all said,” Okay, look at what can happen to you, “Foxx said in a moving conversation about the film with his co-star Michael B. Jordan, who defender Bryan Stevenson and co-producer of the film.

Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, struggled to get McMillian on death row and exonerated him.

Also read: The echoes of 'Just Mercy' in Montgomery, Alabama – and beyond

Foxx, who grew up in Texas, felt very attached to the story of a judicial error, since his own father, who has been a South Dallas teacher for 25 years, was convicted and put in prison as a child.

“I’m from the south,” Foxx said to Jordan. “My father was jailed for $ 25 worth of illegal substances. … The judge who would have come to go to school and speak to the children was the judge who presided over this case and put him in prison for seven years. Now he is in jail with people he has taught. “

Foxx said he used this emotion to portray McMillian in his frustration, confusion, and despair.

Jordan said he felt the need to attract a wide audience to this story. There are “so many people I know who are great people who just had a card game,” he said. “People have to see this story, they have to know that it exists.”

He also appreciated Stevenson’s inspiration for him – and possibly others. “Listening to him is a call to action,” said Jordan. “He puts things like a layman. You feel like you can do anything.” The big problem doesn’t feel so debilitating. I can vote, I can be part of the solution. “

Watch the full conversation in the video above. See Stevenson talk about the film and why he picked up on McMillian’s case in this video.

