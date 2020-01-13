advertisement

Halfway through Greta Gerwig’s adaptation to Louisa May Alcott’s “little women”, Amy March (Florence Pugh) stood in an artist’s studio in Paris in the 1860s, explaining to her childhood crush , Laurie (Timothée Chalamet), that she must marry rich. It is not because she is a pampered prima donna, but because she desires a great life, a life in which she could have some control over her path. “Don’t sit there and tell me that marriage isn’t an economic proposition, because it is,” said Amy, summing up an argument that Alcott only made clear in the text. “It may not be for you, but it certainly is for me.” Then she asks Laurie to unbutton her blouse with paint. She must meet a wealthy suitor.

It was then that I realized that something very interesting was happening with the clothes of “Little Women”, which were supervised by the English costume designer Jacqueline Durran. Gerwig zooms in on Laurie’s fingers as he slowly undoes Amy’s linen apron, then follows her as she deliberately crosses the room in a twilight skirt with blackbird eggs and launches a cream colored ruffle with flounces, with intricate floral embroidery on his shoulders. The outfit is magnificent and ridiculous. “What do I look like?” She asks Laurie, but she already knows. She looks like a cake, a cookie doll, a woman gallantly walking towards safety. Despite the decor of the 19th century, she also seems strangely aware, as if she had just left one of Gucci’s shows by Alessandro Michele devoted to feathers and furs. There is a modernity in this Amy, fresh like a lemon wedge. Even in a cape that should look baroque and overwhelming, she manages to look fearless.

On Monday, Durran, 53, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Costume Design for “Little Women”, his seventh nomination in this category. (She won in 2012, for “Anna Karenina.”) When I met Durran for tea recently at a downtown Manhattan hotel, she was wearing blue jeans and a vintage gray cardigan, her caramel brown hair drawn back in a messy bun. She told me that Amy’s cape was one of her favorite artifacts in the movie, because it was something of a Frankenstein-style monster: Durran had bought a delicately embroidered shawl but eaten by moths a few years ago, and saw an opportunity to revive it when she dressed Pugh. She hired a seamstress to graft the fragile seam onto a new cape, an operation that lasted several days. “It was laborious,” she said.

Jacqueline Durran’s costumes are embodied, tangible – as if her characters really live there. Photograph by Joel Ryan / AP / Shutterstock

Cutting and remixing clothes is part of the Durran process. Although she works mainly in period pieces, she does not feel particularly sentimental or precious about old ornaments. Her most famous creation is the Keira Knightley evening dress, Kelly green, cut at an angle for “Atonement”, a dress so unforgettable that Entertainment Weekly celebrated its tenth anniversary. Durran told the magazine that she avoided pure period fidelity to create a mood, a season, a temperature, “what you could put on if it was the hottest day of the year.” “I have no illusions that the dress I created is not a real dress from 1934,” she said. “It was a combination of elements that was invented by someone with a modern perspective. “The same dynamic is at work in Durran’s designs for the caddy shirts of Matthew Macfadyen, open chest in” Pride & Prejudice “, the gothic pearl bands of Marion Cotillard in” Macbeth “and the dystopian pastels of Necco color that she created with Sinéad Kidao for the episode “Black Mirror” “Nosedive”. These are costumes that feel embodied, tangible. They evoke lust, fear, sunshine followed by They feel sweaty, crumpled, crying.

Durran, whose work is also featured in Sam Mendes’ new film “1917”, and in the upcoming reboot of “Batman”, starring Robert Pattinson, told me that she wanted the characters she dressed to have seem to really live in their clothes. Amy’s cape, for example, seems laborious and almost garish – we know Amy is making extravagant efforts to get a proposal – but it is also moving. The cape ripples and bounces as it rises in a car, wiggling its voluminous skirt in the tiny seat. It all seems quite heavy, that is to say it seems realistic. Amy’s sister Jo (Saoirse Ronan) prefers to write plays in an attic rather than attend social dances. Instead of corsets and boning, Jo wears loose cotton dresses and plain woolen skirts, combined with men’s vests and collared work shirts. Her only concession to vanity is her “writing jacket”, a green military-style moleskin coat that she wears as a kind of armor when she sits down to work by candlelight. Durran wanted this jacket to look like a piece Jo had stolen for herself. “She may have worn things that belonged to her father or things that the boys had left in the house,” she said. “She appropriated a uniform as a writing costume.”

Instead of corsets and boning, Jo (Saoirse Ronan) wears plain woolly skirts.Photography by Wilson Webb / Sony PicturesAmy (Florence Pugh) is dressed to look like a woman gallantly walking towards safety.Photography by Columbia Pictures / Alamy

When Durran was a child, his godmother sent him a chest of velvet opera coats and chiffon tea dresses from the thirties, which sparked an ongoing interest in vintage fashion. She studied philosophy at university and then worked in a university bookstore in London, but soon found a knack for tracking down coveted collectibles. In the nineties, that meant rummaging through the bins and back rooms for mini-dresses and go-go boots. She started a parallel activity by managing a second-hand clothing stand at the Portobello Road market; soon she was selling clothes full time. She was watching a soap opera when it seemed she wanted to be a costume designer – it suddenly occurred to her that someone had to select the outfits she saw on TV. And she suspected that her talent for rooting out old pieces in perfect condition could allow her to slip sideways into the profession.

On a whim, she called the costume house Angels, one of the world’s largest suppliers of film clothing, and where a young Alexander McQueen worked as a costume designer. (Their warehouse includes one hundred and sixty thousand square feet of tuxedos and trumpet dresses and satchel skirts; they have film credits for Jedi dresses and Errol Flynn’s swashbuckling costume and Victorian tea dresses from “Titanic “.) She applied for an entry-level position, and obtained the position by passing a test in which she had to accurately date vintage clothing. Durran’s first task at Angels was to select the shoes for the extras in the “Chaplin” bio-pic, starring Robert Downey, Jr., in 1992. She then started helping Welsh costume designer Lindy Hemming , who won an Oscar for Gilbert Sullivan’s bio-pic “Topsy-Turvy”. Leigh continued to hire Durran, and it was their collaborations that led to “Little Women” – Gerwig is a big fan of Mike Leigh.

The remix that has always been crucial to Durran’s work finds new expression in “Little Women” through Laurie and Jo, who change clothes throughout the film. In one scene, Jo leans over one knee in a simulated proposition, presenting a flashy ring to Laurie, who is wearing a gold button paisley vest. Years later, as she refuses Laurie’s real marriage proposal, Jo wears the same vest under an oversized camel blazer. It’s a subtle note that speaks volumes: Jo’s desire to transcend the social limits imposed on his gender; the deep closeness that a person can share with another in his youth; the idea that she moves away from Laurie while keeping him close to her chest. Jo prefers to dress like a man than to be tied by one.

