Comme Des Garcons’ longstanding partnership with Nike will continue in 2020 with the release of three new collaborative Air Max 95 models over the weekend.

The shoes that were first sighted on the runway last year at Paris Fashion Week look simple when it comes to color schemes, including solid black, gray, and white makeup.

The Comme Des Garcons x Nike Air Max 95 in “gray”.

The Comme Des Garcons x Nike Air Max 95 in “gray”.

CREDIT: Dover Street Market

Each pair has over-exposed foam panels on the sides of the upper that give the fabric a rough look. The look is complemented by reflective 3M details on the heel flap and the Air Max pads underneath.

The Styles trio will be available on Saturday at Doverstreetmarket.com and select Dover Street Market stores for approximately $ 364 each.

The Comme Des Garcons x Nike Air Max 95 in “black”.

CREDIT: Dover Street Market

The Comme Des Garcons x Nike Air Max 95 in “White”.

CREDIT: Dover Street Market

In similar news, Nike is also expected to work with Supreme on new Air Force 1 lows that are said to be released sometime in the spring / summer 2020 season.

