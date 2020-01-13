advertisement

The Roav Viva from Anker is actually an Echo Dot for cars and it is an absolute bargain for $ 36. You get Alexa hands-free and all the skills that go with it, plus dual charging ports so you can charge two phones while you drive. While it is true that $ 36 is a great price, it is also true that you do not pay anywhere near full retail if you follow BGR deals – click the coupon locally and you can now get one for just $ 19, 49!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service offers you full voice control in your car. Say the word for directions, listen to Audible audio books, shop online, play music and more via Bluetooth, Carplay or Android Auto. (Note: FM transmission, AUX and Spotify are not supported.)

Super-fast charging: double charging ports equipped with the exclusive PowerIQ technology from Anker deliver super-fast charging speeds for both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.

Supports Alexa communication: calling, sending messages, coming in and announcements – all hands-free.

What you get: Roav VIVA, user manual, quick start guide, Happy Card, 12 month warranty and our friendly customer service. (Note: Roav VIVA is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.)

Note: Check the dimensions of the space around your car’s cigarette lighter to see if VIVA fits before you purchase. If your VIVA cannot be connected or has problems with the Bluetooth connection, you must return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Refer to the list of unsuitable car models with which VIVA is not compatible in the user manual in the Technical specifications section below. If you have other problems, contact us via Live Chat in the app.

