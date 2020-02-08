advertisement

The novel outbreak of coronavirus in China has hit the headlines, and several people in California are being monitored for the virus. Although there are only a handful of coronavirus-related cases locally, more than 200 people in the state have died this season from the effects of another influenza. People over 65 are in the highest risk group.

Click on the image below to see how the dashboard tracks the world-wide-spread corona virus. It was created by a team from the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Technology, and is updated regularly with data from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other sources to help illustrate how the virus affects China and beyond spread out.

Size of the flu

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza is locally more important than coronavirus. The outbreak in China increased from more than 4,600 confirmed cases, 106 deaths and 79 recovered people on January 28 to 34,963 cases, 725 deaths and 2,394 on Saturday. Most of the cases are in mainland China. On Saturday February 8th, 12 cases were confirmed in the United States and the CDC is in the largest quarantine in 50 years. For comparison: In the 2017/18 season, an estimated 45 million people contracted influenza in the USA, with 61,000 people dying.

US influenza reportThese are the estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for US Influenza Exposure.

Deaths decreaseThe number of flu deaths has decreased steadily, while the availability of vaccinations has increased. To date, more than 170 million vaccinations have been carried out in the 2019-20 season, out of 155 million in the 2018-19 period.

The sickest month

How many times a month was the highlight of the flu season from 1982 to 2016.

effectivenessJust because you get a flu shot doesn’t mean you don’t get the flu. The CDC estimates that 40% to 50% of people vaccinated could still get the flu. But 59% of those vaccinated with flu could avoid the intensive care unit.

Season 2019-2020

The nationwide CDC tracking of the flu season shows a decline in late December and then a further increase in mid-January. As of January 27, forecasts suggest that flu activity will likely remain elevated as the month progresses.

Flu Forecast

The CDC has an online beta for the Epidemic Prediction Initiative, which shows that influenza is being tracked across the United States.

Prevention tips

Should you wear a surgical mask? The CDC recommends vaccination as the best way to combat influenza. The harmful viruses spread mainly when infected people cough or sneeze and small, virus-containing droplets get into the air. Masks protect against inhaling harmful droplets.

Standard recommendations to prevent the spread of infections include:

Regular hand washing

Covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who have symptoms of respiratory diseases such as coughing and sneezing

Overall, 78% of workers say they wash their hands frequently, but 72% of Americans typically go to work when they are sick.

Is it cold or the flu?

Sources: Disease Control and Prevention Centers, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc., National Medical Library, National Institutes of Health Statistics, MIT

