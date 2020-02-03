advertisement

Sony may have confirmed the official name of the new PlayStation and will not surprise anyone by calling it the PS5, but the company was not ready to confirm that the DualShock 4 controller will have a DualShock 5 successor. Sony has explained some of the functions of the new controller, but it soon stopped revealing all the upgrades. However, more recent moves from Sony, including the launch of a DualShock 4 accessory and new PlayStation controllers, may have spoiled some of the secrets of the new DualShock controller. While we wait for Sony to unveil the PS5 in all its glory, we have a concept video that shows you the PS5 controller of our dreams.

In addition to improved haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualShock 5 controller can include additional functions. Such as a set of extra buttons on the back that can be adjusted by the user, similar to what is now available for the PS4 – Sony has just launched an add-on for the DualShock 4 controller that places buttons on the back.

In addition, the controller can pack a built-in microphone for improved speech control, and the PS5 is said to have a game-oriented speech assistant that can help gamers in real time.

Overall, the new controller looks like the DualShock 4 controller, and a leak said not long ago that it will work with the PS5 and PS4, so we don’t expect a complete makeover of the design or new features that too be crazy . The new controller may feel better in the hand, as some recent patents seem to indicate.

That is a brief overview of all known functions and rumors about the controller of the PS5, and many of them will be easily recognizable in the incredibly detailed video concept under that designer Giuseppe Spinelli (Snoreyn) made for LetsGoDigital.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4T3t0nCPJc (/ embed)

In addition, the clip offers some additional functions such as interchangeable joysticks and rear buttons that come with the device, as well as USB-C connectivity that allows faster battery charging.

Although we are exciting, we are still watching a concept video that may not be a fully accurate representation of the real thing. Sony does not yet release images of the PS5 and DualShock 5. Hopefully that will change soon, as Sony is expected to unveil a new PlayStation Meeting 2020 event this new month this month.

