For dog walkers and golfers using the public park it overlooks, Allestree Hall carves out faded splendor.

For the past 40 years, it has remained empty, largely unused, and unloved.

It is true that this historic Grade II listed mansion, located in the heart of Allestree Park, Derby, has seen better days.

The ravages of time have started to take their toll, earning him a spot on the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust’s “at risk” register.

However, all that could change thanks to the vision of a local entrepreneur who plans to restore and convert the 19th century property into a beautiful new wedding location.

This entrepreneur is Andrew Rose of West Mill Venue Ltd, a family business from Derby with experience in transforming unused historic buildings into incredible spaces.

Allestree Hall is to become an upscale wedding venue

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

It was the business that transformed The West Mill at Darley Abbey from the grumpy old industrial space into a very successful wedding venue.

In a nutshell, Andrew and his company now want to turn Allestree Hall into a breathtaking place to tie the knot, organize the reception and welcome the wedding guests.

Allestree Hall is certainly in a setting that would suit a picture book wedding.

It is located in a 300-acre park with woods, a lake and a nature reserve.

According to Andrew, this particular project is close to his heart, especially because of his family ties in the region.

“We are very passionate about this project,” he said.

“My mothers’ family comes from Allestree and the buildings are very important to the local population.

“We are very keen to return to service a major local landmark. Large parts of the room have been unused for more than 40 years.

“We want to save the building by kindly restoring it to its original destination as a country house, as well as creating a positive impact on the region and its people.”

The room previously belonged to the Derby city council. However, last year authorities put the building up for sale, seeking expressions of interest from developers who could sympathetically restore the local landmark.

In September, the authority revealed that it had identified a preferred bidder for the hall and outbuildings.

Then, in November, this favorite bidder – West Mill Venue – broke the cover, revealing his ambitions for Allestree Hall and sharing them with the people of Derby during a public exhibition.

Parts of Allestree Hall have not been used for decades

(Image: Derby City Council)

“The exhibit went extremely well,” said Andrew.

“We brought in about 100 people and 77 of them filled out feedback forms, 74 of which were in favor of our plans.

“A suggestion that has been put forward concerns the creation of a cafe for public use. So we took that into account and incorporated it into our plans. ”

Allestree Hall is an old stone country house, with outbuildings spread over two to three floors.

West Mill Venue seeks to make it a country house wedding venue with accommodation, restaurant and its heritage assets, including the hall, stables and cooler.

Earlier this month, a planning request to complete the work was registered with city council planning – and Andrew hopes it will be considered in March, which will allow his business to begin work. in May.

According to West Mill Venue, the stables will be converted into additional staff and accommodation for the wedding guests.

Her plans also include a small cooking school to train local people and catering staff at the wedding venue.

Inside Allestree Hall

(Image: Derby City Council)

A demolished section of the walled garden will be restored to create a vegetable patch, which will provide produce for the wedding venue and support a community garden project.

“Our proposals are based on a realistic approach to planning and registered construction consent,” said Andrew, who is a director at West Mill.

“Allestree Hall, its outbuildings and gardens will be maintained in one property.

“We are the developer, as well as the long-term operator of our buildings, enabling decisions to have a positive impact on the historic fabric of buildings, while preserving their future.”

Looking at the state of Allestree Hall as it is now, especially its interior, it is difficult to visualize how this can be achieved.

However, to get an idea of ​​what might be in store, you just have to look at one of West Mill Venue’s previous projects.

In 2015, the company completed the restoration of the West Mill at Darley Abbey Mills in Derby, which is a former Grade I classified cotton mill.

The project has won numerous architectural awards – and today the West Mill wedding venue welcomes more than 15,000 guests a year.

Two years later, West Mill Venue restored the former home of the factory manager at Darley Abbey Mills to guest rooms with eight en-suite bedrooms.

Andrew photographed at Darley Abbey Mills

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

And recently he just finished work on The Cotton Shed – a new event space at Darley Abbey Mills, which was recently officially opened.

Created in a restored and converted cotton mill dating from the early 1800s, it can accommodate up to 150 guests on 2,500 square feet.

The space has been renovated from bare bones, while retaining all of its original industrial architecture, such as vaulted ceilings, exposed brick walls and cast iron columns and beams.

Today, the company hopes to give Allestree Hall the same treatment – and its plans were developed with the help of Derby’s heritage architects, Guy Taylor and Associates.

Like Andrew, for Paul Stanton, who is director at Guy Taylor, the Allestree Hall project has a particular personal resonance.

“I live locally in Allestree and have frequented Allestree Park regularly since I was a child,” said Paul.

“During this period, the majority of the room was abandoned and inaccessible.

“The proposal will restore the hall to its former glory as a country house and this asset of national significance will become available to the public for the first time in a generation.”

Of course, as a Grade II listed building, located in a green public park, Allestree Hall will present a challenge for Paul and his team.

He said: “Allestree Hall and the park are severely constrained by policies regarding open public space, nature conservation and the historic environment.

“The proposals respond to planning policies by offering a sustainable and viable reuse of the room, with minimal intervention on the historic fabric of the building and its importance.

“On the ground, the exterior elements will be preserved, in particular the enclosed garden, the cooler and the woods.”

Obviously, there is still a lot of work to be done – and if city council gives the green light, it could take at least two years before the restored and reinvented Allestree Hall is able to accommodate its first weddings.

The goal is for the main hall building to start hosting weddings in 2022 – and if a building permit is granted in March, West Mill Venue will start taking reservations.

The conversion of the stables is expected to be completed by 2025.

It all sounds far away, but Andrew says experience tells him that these types of projects can’t be rushed.

He said, “We will apply the same lessons we learned at Darley Abbey Mills and we will work closely with the council, which has been very supportive, and Historic England.”

Although there is a lot of work to be done, Andrew thinks the trip is worth it – with the benefits felt far beyond the walls of the beautiful property.

He said: “The investment will have a positive impact on the region, creating more than 50 permanent jobs and stimulating the economy of local suppliers.

“We are extremely excited about this project. When completed, we think there will be no place like it in the region in terms of a place like this dedicated exclusively to weddings.”

.

