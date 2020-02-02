advertisement

The crackling of BBC Radio 5 Lives cricket coverage of car radio, strawberry flan, the Sunday newspaper or a dusty box of Christmas decorations – grief strikes you in the strangest and most unlikely times.

Something so ordinary just keeps you in your tracks and throws the wind out of your eyes as memories of that person flash before your eyes.

It is a very private moment that is usually triggered in a very public environment.

Grief is a personal burden that many people bear every day, but the public discussion of the subject does not reflect its cruelty. We talk about death all the time, read about it in books, watch it in movies and TV shows, but it is confusing and overwhelming to understand what it leaves behind.

At the end of the last decade, social media forced me to step back and think about what I was doing. Smiling faces and lists of accomplishments filled my Instagram feed, but when I thought about putting my highlights together – although there are many happy ones – I thought of something else. Mourning.

Discussions on the subject can be cumbersome; There is always the fear of annoying someone or not knowing what is understandable. I have tried for years to put my journey on paper through grief, but my attempts have been unsuccessful. I now understand that I needed time and space to really know what was happening. Everyone’s grief encounter is unique, but the shared experience can help reduce the heavy burden. Here is my story. I don’t want you to feel sorry for me just to understand everything a little better.

My relationship with grief started very suddenly on August 14, 2013.

It was something I would never have thought about in detail or wanted to meet, but I suppose it will be inevitable for everyone at some point.

It was a wonderful summer. I was 23, lived in London and worked in my first real job. Life at this age is not fraught with ideas about marriage or mortgages, but with music festivals, late nights and pints.

I can remember every detail of that sunny Wednesday afternoon. When I finished my day’s work, my phone started humming. Calls from home during the working day always arouse mistrust and this time my fear was justified – my wonderful father had died suddenly on vacation in Cork. Everything happened so quickly when I was at my desk in my open plan office. I could hardly process the information.

autopilot

My body’s autopilot took over when I fled alone from the office into a black taxi. My friendly and caring cousins ​​and roommates had already gathered in my house, where they took over and did everything I could not: they fed me, brought me sugared tea, booked my flight, packed my bag, and rummaged my passport and brought him home with me.

A few hours later I was on the front row of an Aer Lingus flight to Cork. I remember staring out the window into the dark and wondering if life would ever be the same again and if I would ever find happiness. At that moment I felt like I was at the bottom of a very dark hole and I couldn’t see any way out. I had never felt anything like it in my life.

Keep going. My wonderful father died suddenly and all I had to do was find ways to cope with my new normal.

The following days were a blur of decisions I never wanted to make, handshakes, lasagna, triangular sandwiches, and immense friendliness from so many people. I didn’t feel like dealing with death or anything else.

Then it was time for me to go back to normal life, but I knew that life would never be what it was. Only a week after the funeral I was very reluctant to return to London. I was completely overwhelmed by the thought of returning to normal and wondered how I could handle it. I remember texting my boss to say that I would not be returning to work the next day, but with the encouragement I needed, I got up the next day and returned to my office. It was awful.

I had wonderful colleagues, but in my experience, English culture has a completely different way of dealing with death and personal matters. I am probably biased, but the Irish have an exceptional ability to show consolation and kindness in difficult times. My experience in London was very different. Everyone was nice, but it was normal again as if I had been on vacation. I was completely overwhelmed. I stayed in London for three more months and then decided to go back home, surrounded by my family, so that I could properly process what had happened.

Grief became my new reality, I carried it everywhere with me, like a little goblin on my shoulder.

I didn’t want him there or invite him to my life, but he was there to stay. Life was harder now and I just had to find ways to navigate my new normal.

Carried by friendliness

All the while, I was supported by kindness. Words written on a card, text messages, emails, hugs, the friends who were there or who kept sending messages so I knew they were there. All of these little gestures made such a difference, though I might not have noticed it at that point. Walking through the dark is hard enough, but knowing how to help the person who does it can also be challenging. People can be clumsy, but their friendliness shone through and offered comfort on the darkest days.

When I look back, it was the best way for me to describe the following years when I was living in the haze or fog. Everything I did, saw and felt was through a cloud, I was physically present, but in a distant way. It was not a conscious process, it just happened.

As the fog rose, I started to see and feel life more clearly and realized what I had been through. Grief had clouded my feelings, judgment and decision-making. I rolled in a deaf reality.

The fog never clears completely, but most days I let the sun in. I still smile, laugh and enjoy life

I can’t set clear timeframes or steps for the whole process – it wasn’t what I read online or in books – it was just my way. With a certain perspective and a little more understanding, I now feel able to process it more freely and to talk about it.

The fog never clears completely, but most days I let the sun in. I still smile, laugh and enjoy life. I even traveled across Africa in a truck with a group of strangers for two months.

Grief, as unwanted and terrible as it was and will be, has taught me many things, but above all to see the big picture of life and just to embrace life. It is so valuable.

