If your cat is a catastrophe waiting to happen, these owners have the perfect solution.

Cat enclosures appear in homes as far apart as Brisbane and Rockhampton, and furbaby mothers and fathers love them silly.

LJ Hooker Rockhampton, chief sales officer at Brit Wheeler, said a two-bedroom cat house on a 455-square-meter block was signed just six days after the start of the new year.

The property in 3 Francis Street, Depot Hill, quoted at $ 129,000 and was described as having a lot of potential but “needing some TLC”.

There are several ways to deal with the space for pets. This property has a large front porch, a dilapidated parlor in the back yard, an enclosed space under the house, and a chook pen on the side. However, the best piece is clearly the large cat enclosure.

Ms. Wheeler said that one of the previous owners, as far as she knew, used her to rehabilitate cats as part of animal rescue.

“It is actually under contract right now. We had six contracts last week and also some investors. Two were under $ 100,000 and the other four were the highest $ 368,000. It is the first week after the Christmas holidays and a good sign for him Beginning of the year. “

If you don’t want a sour cat at home, another property in the capital is on the market for $ 359,000, and the owners have turned the whole page into a cat heaven.

The three bedroom townhouse in 44/30 Federation Street, Wynnum WestIt has been marketed to have a company approved external cat enclosure with lockable gates at both ends and a lockable internal pet door.

Rental income was $ 390-420 per week, and the property was five minutes from the water.

“This property is interesting for first-time buyers, young families, reducers, professionals and savvy investors who are looking for a worthwhile addition to their portfolio. It offers every buyer an excellent opportunity to use the affordable market,” says the stock exchange listing.

