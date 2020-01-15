advertisement

With the return of the Southern California Slack Key Festival to Redondo Beach on Sunday, January 19th, you will get as close as possible to the cultural spirit of the islands.

Now, in its 13th year, it’s all about celebrating Hawaiian culture through musical tradition known as Ki Ho’alu (Slack Key), a Hawaiian style of acoustic guitar playing defined by the solo finger pick style that creates a layered – restrained and relaxing sound.

Imagine lying on a hammock on the beach with a cold drink in your hand on a sunny day.

“When you hear the Slack button, it is unmistakably Hawaiian. Even if you are not familiar with Hawaiian music, you will get the feeling of Hawaii,” said Kamuela Kimokeo, an Oahu-based musician who was one of the on January 19 will be nine actresses of the all-day event.

“Slack Key is really our basic music … Much of our traditional music has been preserved in this Slack Key style,” he added.

There are also veterans of the genre on stage, including Grammy winner John Keawe, singer / songwriter and Hawaiian legend Jerry Santos, The Lim Family and Bobby Moderow, founding member of the six-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano (Hawaii’s version of the Grammy) award-winning group Maunalua.

The next generation of musicians will also be represented by newcomers, including 19-year-old Anthony Pfluke, who will perform music from his debut album “Never Letting Go”.

In addition to music, there are hula dancers, traders, and Hawaiian food.

The festival is organized by Hawaii-born Mitch Chang, a guitar and ukulele teacher who founded the event in Redondo Beach 13 years ago.

“It brings me back to Hawaii, much more than ukulele or even steel guitar … it will reflect the island’s atmosphere,” said Chang.

If you go

When: 11 am-5pm January 19th

Where ”Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Redondo Beach

Tickets: $ 20- $ 55

Information: slackkeyfest.com

