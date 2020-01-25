advertisement

Greta Gerwig says she interpreted Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” very differently after revising the book as an adult.

“I hadn’t read it since I was 15. And then I read it when I was 30, and although I knew almost every single line, it was like I had never read it before,” said Gerwig at TheWrap Screening Series for the Oscar-nominated film on Friday. “It was like completely modern and urgent and strange and relevant, and it was about what my main interests are: authorship, possession, women, money and how it all overlaps.”

The coming of age film follows Jo March as an author in New York in 1868 when she looks back on her childhood with her three sisters Meg, Amy and Beth. When it jumps between 1861 and 1868, she notices how everyone has grown and experiences her own version of femininity.

Star Florence Pugh was introduced to her character Amy when she read “Little Women” with her grandmother as a child. She noticed how her grandmother frowned at Amy’s antics when she read it. Tapping Amy’s childish side was a relief for Pugh, especially when she came out of production on “Midsommar”.

“When I think back to being a child, I can’t think of a photo or video, or a memory that I don’t do anything about, or nobody makes a dirty, cheeky laugh,” said Pugh. “I think I was just so happy to reconnect this child.”

From childhood to adulthood, Gerwig Jo introduced himself as a writer at the end of the novel and followed the same steps. After a more recent reading, Gerwig realized that Jo was not a writer in the end, but still allowed the film to end as it had imagined over the years.

“And I think one of the strange things about the book, but I blocked out that Jo is not an author in the book,” said Gerwig. “In the book she says she stopped her inkwell and she becomes a mother and she marries a German man and she opens a school and I didn’t internalize that as part of her story. I internalized the part of her that was a writer . “

Amy Pascal, who produced the adaptation, added: “Little Women” is the culmination of all experiences with the book by Louisa May Alcott and the many resulting adaptations. “

