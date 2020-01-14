advertisement

A popular bar and restaurant in Swadlincote received a five-star hygiene rating after an inspection.

The large fireplace in The Pipeworks retail park off Coppice Side reopened only four months before its last visit by hygiene inspectors at the South Derbyshire District Council.

It returned with great fanfare in August, after a two-week closure while it was being redecorated and new floors and furniture had been installed.

Fifteen additional positions were added to the rotation, which now has 42 employees.

The last inspection took place on December 5 – and the results turned out to be the highest score.

In the areas of hygienic food handling and food safety management, the pub was rated “very good”, while it was “good” for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building .

The inspectors examined his handling of food, including preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling and storage.

They also reviewed the system of controls in place to ensure the safety of food.

There was evidence that staff were aware of food safety and that standards would be maintained in the future.

The layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control were among others evaluated.

This is the latest in a series of five-star hygiene notes for the large fireplace. It was also inspected in 2014 and 2017.

Michelle Sunman, General Manager of the Big Fireplace said: “Food hygiene is of the utmost importance to us and we are delighted to have obtained a five star hygiene rating during our last inspection.

“It shows the commitment of the team of the big chimney to achieve a result like this and I am personally very proud of them.

“With a wide variety of drinks and great food at an exceptional price, we hope the local community will join us in celebrating this achievement with us.”

