Jay Cutler’s role as an NFL player was that of a distant, unresponsive, and error-prone teammate. That’s not really fair, and many bear fans who celebrated moving from Cutler to the apparently greener pastures of Trubisky-ville might now regret it.

When it comes to personality, Cutler was always pretty revealing when he decided to open with dry humor, which was the best thing about Very Cavallari, his wife’s E, lately. Reality series. These and recent hiring developments appear to make him a decent candidate to move to the booth, which he almost did when a last-minute opportunity to start in Miami brought a deal with Fox that Cutler to Kevin with Burkhardt and Charles Davis would have encountered.

In this off-season, however, there can be significant radio revenues. According to a report by Bobby Burack from The Big Lead, Cutler has already spoken to CBS and ESPN about possible opportunities.

Cutler recently met with ESPN and CBS about a possible future in broadcasting. The Big Lead has learned from several sources with knowledge of the news.

Between Super Bowl week and off-season, it is common for networks to meet with former players who are interested in becoming analysts. As in 2017, the media are optimistic about Cutler and often refer to his distinctive mind, personality and reactions as reasons why he would go well with Cutler.

Cutler’s polarizing career can actually be a bonus for him if he wants to start broadcasting now, as he has a notoriety that is likely to outweigh his career successes. It’s not hard to imagine him on the ESPN list for Monday Night Football (which would be an admittedly difficult landing site for him or a new broadcaster) or as a possible option on CBS if ESPN Romo lands with the sponsorship offer they expect to present and CBS needs to remix.

Regardless of whether it’s a booth or a studio, Cutler appears to be a solid addition to any network, and it also offers the potential for (intentional and unintentional) comedies that few other options on the market can offer. He has quirks and views, he hasn’t been in the league for a season and it has never been a problem for him to convey a point precisely. (NSFW audio.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJtPjkSTZyE (/ embed)

There is a reason why Fox has given him a role in one of his top teams straight from the league, and the decision to include him as a third member of a team makes a lot of sense as a model. He didn’t have to carry a show and theoretically he didn’t have to try to be Tony Romo. This could be the way to go if Cutler and a network actually want to do it.

Regardless, if Cutler takes the step, NFL fans should be happy. Either they will get a competent new channel (my bet) or they will make fun of Jay Cutler again, which was definitely a popular pastime for many.

(The Big Lead)

