As consumer priorities shift, the shoe industry will need to make further adjustments by 2020. On Wednesday, Beth Goldstein from the NPD group in Las Vegas explained on the FN Platform where the expectations for the year lie.

For example, Gen Z is now almost “equal in volume” to millennials, driving more than half of consumer spending growth. This goes hand in hand with the emphasis on a no-rules approach to fashion.

“Gender norms are changing and we see that in products like Crocs, Vans, Dr. Martens, Birkenstocks. They are simple and gender neutral, ”said Goldstein. “Gen Z is much more open to this fluidity, so brands that are traditionally marketed by gender have to face this challenge.”

She added that “targeted shopping,” another trend driven by younger consumers, will shape the industry in 2020. This means that sustainability, social issues and caring for brands are at the forefront and will be a key factor for consumers when shopping.

In addition, the growth is already there. During the holiday season, around 25% of 25- to 34-year-olds and almost 30% of 18- to 24-year-olds considered it more important than in the previous year to give gifts that “give back”, according to the NPD.

Purchasing habits will of course be another aspect to consider. Goldstein said that a decade ago, footwear sales came from e-commerce. Now it’s 30%, but it doesn’t expect a major increase in 2020.

“Online growth is declining as online growth increased more in 2019,” she said. “Consumers will look for the comfort of the next level. It’s not enough online. “Goldstein added that retail is becoming more relevant and easier.

Despite the impact of government shutdowns, tax changes and trade uncertainties last year, footwear growth was 2%. Women were the largest category in which sports and leisure continue to dominate the market.

In terms of trends, 2019 fashion shoes contributed two-thirds to the growth of women’s fashion. Top brands included Nike, Ugg, Steve Madden, Vans, Clarks and Birkenstock.

