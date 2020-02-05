advertisement

Heaps of garbage almost thrown on the road (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Waste or throwing garbage outside of a trash can will save you a fine of Shs2m or a prison sentence of more than a year.

The rule is contained in Law no. 2 of 2020 by Parliament.

advertisement

By law, each room must have a litter box and its absence results in a fine of UGX2m or a one-year sentence.

Messy or unpainted homes will be subject to fines

Uncut green plates around any room are liable to a fine of UGX2m or one year in prison.

All premises must have signs showing the plot number and name.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Center on Tuesday, Minister of State for Land, Housing and Urban Development, Isaac Musumba, said trash on the roads remains a big challenge.

He said that every Ugandan is now obliged to refrain from throwing or throwing garbage outside the garbage cans.

According to the Minister of Urban Planning, the guidelines, which aim to create order and a clean environment, will affect all designated planning areas across the country such as city councils, towns and municipalities.

Owners are also required to put pavers outside their premises under the rules, which came into effect on January 10, 2020.

In the declaration of the Minister of Urbanism Isaac Musumba, throwing or throwing garbage outside the trash is a criminal offense punishable by a fine UGX2 or a fine of one year.

Other provisions of the law are therefore;

comments

advertisement