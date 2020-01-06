advertisement

“We are excited, nervous and cautious,” CEO Brian Mariotti told TheWrap

It was a big year for Funko, the company known for its little vinyl bobbleheads from favorite films, TV series, bands, athletes or pop culture icons.

The company benefited from impressive growth in 2019 by opening its second brick-and-mortar store, a 40,000-square-meter memorial to Hollywood pop culture collectibles, and has signed a contract with Warner Bros. to publish stories based on these features base the brand on the canvas.

The Funko share, which has suffered a blow in the past few months, has still risen by around 11% in the past 12 months. Funko said third-quarter sales increased 26% year-over-year to $ 223.3 million, while net income increased from $ 7.6 million year-over-year to $ 15.5 million.

Brian Mariotti, CEO of Funko, spoke to TheWrap about his decision to buy mom-and-pop Bobblehead in 2005 and move it from a family garage in Washington State to a Hollywood studio.

How was Funko when you took over?

It was a family run bobblehead company. (Mike Becker) founded the company. His wife was the one who handled orders; his brother processed orders; and they basically had two artists and a warehouse manager. It was very important that the family-run company opened the garage and made bizarre retro bobbleheads.

I wanted to develop another type of product line that had nothing to do with bobblehead. We tried a lot and had mild success with some and not much success with others, but then we started with pop in 2010 and the whole dynamic of pop culture has changed as we launched this product. There was so much new content and stuff we could do about it, and then the company grew from there. We currently have over 1,000 employees and will generate sales of over $ 800 million this year.

What about it, I think you would call them collectibles that people love?

I just think it’s a fun and quirky licensed merchandise that only touches people’s emotions and hearts, whether it’s nostalgic or things they currently love, or their idle times or sports – it’s the connective tissue. We only ever believe in the spokes of a wheel – pop culture, music, sports, films, anime – you just have these amazing fandoms in all of them. I would probably say that 95% of the population on this planet accommodate one or more of these wheel spokes.

Sometimes people aren’t even out there to buy our product: they see something and say, “Oh my god, I didn’t think I needed a set of Golden Girls Pops, but I grew up with Golden Girls.” Or “I loved her in college. So yes, why not? Why wouldn’t I have golden girls? “I think it’s something that shows a window to your soul. What excites you in life, you know? It’s a little bit about a look at your personality. And then people can connect or put it on their desk and it’s a talk point.

Your company obviously relies heavily on securing licenses for characters. How is this process

When it comes to large properties, such as Disney consumer goods like Marvel, Star Wars and Disney as a whole, we get their entire catalog for a set period of time until we rerun a license. So when “The Mandalorian” comes out, that’s part of our deal, as is (“Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”), as is the Star Wars back catalog and the new “Star Wars”. Video game that is just coming out.

In most larger studios you will receive a framework contract for two to three years. On the other hand, you have to dig when you go out and try to find like Green Hornet and Kato from the show “The Green Hornet” in the late 60s, early 70s. We love doing Tony the Tiger and Count Chocula, and we just did a Morton’s Salt Girl. This is the kind of stuff that is strange and great, but is usually a little more difficult to find. It is difficult for you to find the older IP. But it’s fun to hunt some of these licenses. There is definitely a mix with the 1,100 unique licenses we have. There is always a mixture of difficult and large studio games in which we receive almost all of the content over a period of two to three years.

Then how do you decide which versions of characters to do? Because some of them are really specific.

“The Office” is a good example. It took us a while to get the “The Office” license and it is going very well. It has a moment and younger children watch it like my 19 year old daughter who didn’t see it when it was broadcast live. But at Funko we have arguments about what Dwight Schrute should do. What Michael should start with. There’s Date Mike and there’s Prison Mike, so we’re just not going to go out and put Michael in a business suit and label it good and Dwight in a business suit and label it good.

It’s fun to work at Funko. About 80 to 85% of the people who work at Funko are ridiculously picky and consume pop culture in an alarming way, and I mean that in an entertaining way. There are so many artists and people who work in different departments and really want to have a say in what we do. What are the little things that make fans say, “Oh my god, they nailed this moment.”

You came out pretty quickly with baby Yoda Funko.

We move very quickly and even on Baby Yoda we move much faster than the public realizes. We were just in check while other companies were catching up with Baby Yoda. I am very tactful in how I say it. There is likely to be some erroneous information about how quickly the product hits the shelves. It will hit the shelves in early March and we’ll be ahead of everyone.

Are there times when you all miss the target?

Oh absolutely. We have a very strong fan base and there are people who are frustrated that we have not created the character they love and sometimes it is just that we cannot get the license and we tried and tried and tried ,

We occasionally miss something and say, “Gah. Why didn’t we think about it? “Or it says,” Yes, the fans are right, “and we’ll just make it. If the fans have a better idea, let’s do that. We listen to our fans very carefully.

Has streaming and all the revivals, restarts, remakes and just the resurgence of certain pop culture affected Funko?

Every time there is a content war, streaming war or something like that, it helps us and I have no doubt that there is better content on TV than ever before. We get a lot of new content, but then we have these moments that come back, like “friends”, like “The Office”, that really have a moment right now and exceed all sales expectations for us.

Funko recently made a deal with Warner Bros. for a film. This is new territory for you. What was behind this decision? What do you think about that?

Yes, there is much more to lose when this film is bad than to win when it is spectacular. So we will be very careful. We think we chose the right studio with (Warner Animation Group) and they are wonderful two Lego films they made. We also teamed up with a great Pixar man, Teddy Newton, whom we think is a creative genius.

We had a pitch from them that felt very funky and organic, and that would refer to our fans and canvas multiple IPs. It just seemed like something interesting, not just for Funko fans, but for pop culture fans as a whole and for people who may never have bought a Funko product before.

So we are excited. we are nervous we are careful we hope everything is as good as we hope it will be but if there is another way and we see that this is going to be a below average movie we will pull the plug. I don’t think that will happen. I think it will be a great opportunity for everyone involved. It has to be a great film because this is not about cash. It’s just about telling a really cool story about pop culture as a whole and how diverse our products and licenses are in a really fun, bizarre way.

