A version of this story about Florence Pugh first appeared in TheWrap Oscar magazine for actors / directors / screenwriters.

It’s a rainy day in downtown Los Angeles, and a lounge at the Ace Hotel upstairs is dark and moody. But the place gets brighter when Florence Pugh comes in – not just because of her puff-sleeved white dress, but also because the 23-year-old actress has a lively, irreverent energy that’s suitable for someone who’s had a crazy breakthrough year which she stars in three critically acclaimed films, including a central part of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated adaptation of “Little Women”.

“She is wild, bizarre, talented and fascinating to watch and is not afraid as an actor,” said Gerwig. “There is something about her that cannot be knocked down or overtaken and that is incredibly meaningful for a young woman. And I also find it very exciting to be with someone when he comes under his control. She has a lot of strength and is just beginning to share them. “

Pugh may be the coolest breakout star this year, thanks to her appearances in Gerwig’s celebration and deconstruction of the classic 1868 Louisa May Alcott novel, as well as the worrying summer horror movie “Midsommar” and the Sundance pro wrestling hit “Fighting With My Family “But she was surprised by her rise. Four years ago, she was a teenage girl from Oxfordshire in north-west London who had worked as an actress since the age of six, but had only started her career in 2014. Then she entered the United States as a frustrated 19th century wife of William Oldroyd’s bold “Lady Macbeth” and suddenly the film world became aware. “It’s really a strange transition because you’ve been dreaming about it for so long and so busy that you don’t notice it’s happening,” she said. “Every now and then I take a break to smell the roses and make sure I take in everything.

“Everyone has their own ways of getting into the industry, and no matter how you got there, it’s a tough journey,” she added. “It’s also about doing what you can when you have that moment. And I think Lady Macbeth was that moment for me.”

But no, what followed was not part of a master strategy. “We have been very picky over the years to make sure that all the characters I play are of interest – they are strange, they are strange, they have a message,” said Pugh, a cheerfully outspoken personality who has his own quirks clearly recognized. “I always loved that. I think maybe it opens different doors because of the things I chose, but there is no big plan. It just happens.”

Nevertheless, it was a conscious decision by the actress to play a wide variety of characters in different genres and periods. After “Lady Macbeth” won the British Independent Film Award for best actress, she was in “The Commuter” by Jaume Collet-Serra, the BBC adaptation of “King Lear” from 2018, David Mackenzie’s “Outlaw King” and the TV miniseries “Little” to see drummer. “” I find it difficult to imagine that I keep coming back to something because I don’t find it interesting, “she said.

This philosophy certainly applies to her extensive work in 2019, starting with her portrayal of WWE superstar Saraya-Jade Bevis (“Paige”) in “Fighting With My Family” directed by Stephen Merchant. “I’ve seen over 60 young actors for this role,” said Merchant. “It was very difficult – there is a real woman on whom you base the character, she has been wrestling since 13, she is working class, sarcastic, tough, but also sympathetic and charismatic. So I needed someone who could do these things and be ready to put yourself in a ring and have the acting skills and charisma to carry the film. In the end, Florence was the one who could combine all of these things. It’s rare to find someone who makes up the whole package, especially someone who is so young. “

Little woman

But that doesn’t mean Pugh was confident she had what it took. “I have a rule: I was afraid of all the films that I made,” she said. “I was totally nervous about how it will be and if I will be right for it. And that was obviously a highlight when I did” Fighting With My Family “because I played Paige, the most popular oddball in wrestling. She is only one couple of years older than me and all that was not long ago and all the videos are still there. Everyone knows how she fights, how she moves and how she speaks. That was terrifying. “

After learning wrestling for two months, Pugh had to prove her newly discovered skills in the first week of shooting in front of 20,000 people – 20,000 wrestling fans. She wanted to please Paige, her fans, and her legacy in the WWE world, so she knew that she had to contact the wrestler directly for advice. “We didn’t meet when we were shooting – she had a neck injury and couldn’t fly, and she was on the other side of the world,” said Pugh. “But we keep talking and I would ask her a ton of questions. And on the day of the game I wrote her a message and said,” Hey darling. So I’m going to do what you did many years ago , and of course I do it myself. Could you please give me two things that I have to consider? “And she writes back to me:” Go out as if you’re the boss, don’t forget anyone. You are the most important person there. Hit the s – out of it. ‘”

Photography by Shayan Asgharnia

Dwayne Johnson, himself a former wrestler, was also the producer of the film. Pugh said Johnson helped with the runs and taught her how to throw her whole body in one fell swoop. “I was in the ring, looked at him and looked at all the seats around me,” she said as she rehearsed in a wrestling arena. “There are those magical, strange moments in your life when you just try to take it all in. I remember seeing all the seats and Dwayne trying to teach me how to hit and I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is a pinch me moment that I should never forget. “

For his part, Johnson hopes that it will happen again. “I have had the pleasure of working with Florence on screen and I have had the pleasure of producing them off the screen and I cannot say enough great things about them,” he said. “Florence has this real factor that we’re talking about in our industry – it’s difficult to quantify and measure, but she has it. I love her in pieces and hope that we will work together again someday. “

Fight with my family

After “Fighting With My Family”, Pugh was cast in the arthouse horror film “Midsommar”, Ari Aster’s successor to the critically acclaimed “Hereditary”. Pugh played Dani, a troubled woman who was on the verge of breaking apart with her boyfriend and other friends on a trip to Sweden to take part in a midsummer festival that quickly gets scary and annoying.

“I don’t like horror films, but I saw” Hereditary “and I thought,” I really want to be in the next one, “she said.” When I read the script, my biggest fear was that I shouldn’t do it because I was would never have come so close to grief. I’ve never seen or felt so much pain. And I knew that was the whole point of this script, that this woman is in awe and can break at any time. I just knew you couldn’t pretend. Obviously the script was incredible and any actress would love to play it, but I didn’t know if I could. But then I couldn’t imagine not doing it. “

“Florence is a remarkably versatile actress,” said Aster. “I was amazed to learn that she is not classically trained. She is something exceptionally rare: a real natural one. Working with her was great. I just had to give her the space to follow her instincts.”

Because she never wanted to pretend the grief her character was experiencing, these instincts drove Pugh to imagine the funerals of her family members during the filming of “Midsommar”. “I know many actors are likely to say, ‘This is really stupid,'” she said. “But honestly, I can’t cry right away, and I really needed something like that role to be in pain. I didn’t know how raw it was until I looked at it a year later. And I remember when I looked at it I said, “Oh, that’s why you were sad. Because you put yourself in that state and then didn’t fix it. “

midsommar

Just four days after the production of “Midsommar”, Pugh jumped into a completely different headspace to play the brutal, temper-prone Amy March with Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep in “Little Women”. When she first heard Whispers that Gerwig was going to make the film, she knew that the timing didn’t match her shooting schedule for “Midsommar” – but Gerwig, Aster and the producer of “Little Women” Amy Pascal “moved mountains”, she said. for it to work. (“If you know something is right, just do it,” said Gerwig.)

“Switching from Midsommar to Little Women was my version of therapy,” said Pugh. “I went from the most complex and emotionally stressful, stressful thing I’ve ever done to being only 13 years old, getting the piss out of Saoirse every two seconds, flirting and playing with Timmy every two seconds, and to cuddle everyone on set. In fact, this was the perfect way to find out who I was two weeks ago. “

Pugh particularly welcomed the fact that she was playing a character that seemed familiar to her – as it is for many fans of the novel. “There was nothing I had to prepare for,” she said. “I’m kind of a big mouth. I love to tell people what is what. Playing Amy was just a joy because I could just let go and be that idiosyncratic woman. Amy was one of the most delightful and wonderful Characters, and I loved her because she was simple – I knew exactly what she was, I knew she was delicious and tasty and cheeky, and then she grows into this woman who says how she feels so articulated And I think none of that discouraged me – everything I did with her was fun. “

Lady Macbeth

The fun continued with Pugh’s next project, the Marvel Studios film “Black Widow” this summer with Scarlett Johansson. What could be next for the budding movie star? Before returning to the rain of Los Angeles, Pugh admitted that there is a genre that she would like to pick up on.

“I’ve always wanted to do a western,” she said with a grin. “I always wanted to be a dirty, coarse-grained girl with a waxed linen skirt who rides a horse and has a grit in her teeth and a sweat in her hair with a gun. I just wanted to gallop across the desert on a horse.

“As an actor, I like it best when you don’t have to be familiar with a scene, when you can sweat or be disgusting. I always appreciated real faces on the screen and I feel most comfortable when I can be disgusting and what a normal face does. As a child I always looked up to one of these characters. And I always had the image of galloping on a horse with a crispy skirt and pistol. “

"Little Women" Star Florence Pugh Portraits

The actress advocates an interview and a photo session

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Hair: David Stanwell @thewallgroup @oribe

Make-up: Jenna Kristina @thewallgroup @maybelline

