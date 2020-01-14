advertisement

Before they became celebrated nominees, “Joker” and “Parasite” caused a sensation on the festival circuit.

Long before experts speculated about the Oscar ratings for “Joker”, the first person to predict that Todd Phillips’ dark super villain origin story would become a serious award player was in Europe all over the world. Artistic director Alberto Barbera did not speak about the upcoming competition for the Venice International Film Festival with the words: “This goes directly to the Oscars,” he said.

That was an understatement: “Joker” ended with eleven nominations, more than anything else this year. Warner Bros.’s decision to launch the film at a prestigious overseas festival that won the prestigious Golden Lion paid off when the future blockbuster began to look more than just comic escapism.

advertisement

Some Cinephiles mocked the idea of ​​festivals as a marketing launch pad for Hollywood products, but these results help get the festivals going and allow the rest of their programs to have a chance to be discovered amidst the hype.

connected

connected

“Joker” is not the only major Oscar candidate for 2020 to hit the market on the festival track. The success of “Parasite”, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and later won the Palme d’Or, speaks volumes about how important festivals have become for the awards season. For years the autumn festival circuit has been an important tool for forecasting the award ceremony. But the nominations for “Joker”, “Parasite” and others suggest that the potential for festivals as Oscar launch pads has now become mainstream.

Among the nine nominees for Best Picture, seven premiered with prominent slots at film festivals. Several of them won awards there, including “Jojo Rabbit” (the TIFF audience award, often a barometer for awards), “Parasite” and “Joker”.

The “Joker” result also speaks for a further development of Venice’s ability to increase the much anticipated autumn studio titles at the beginning of the season. While previous Warner Bros. productions “Gravity” and “A Star Is Born” had dropped out of the competition, “Joker” was the first entry that competed with other international cinema titles and won the main prize. This integration – ultimately the decision of a programming team – was a key factor for success. While it was a blessing for Venice’s prestige, it is also a microcosm of imprimatur that festivals as a whole can bring to their selection.

“Parasit”, Bong Joon Ho’s dark and curious story about class struggles, started last May by winning the Palme d’Or in Cannes – a first for a Korean director, just like Bong was the first Korean Oscar nominee to write history in several categories. The winners of Palme d’Or have made it into the Best Picture race before, in recent history (“The Tree of Life”, “Amour”), but never in so many categories. In addition to “Parasite”, two other competition titles from Cannes made it into the “Best International Feature” category – France’s “Les Miserables” and Spain’s “Pain and Glory” – and star Antonio Banderas was also nominated for the “Best Actor” for the first time. Another candidate in this category, “Corpus Christi” started in Venice with “Joker”.

Sundance was not too shabby either: The festival has been working on winning top-class films for its international program in recent years, where “Honeyland” premiered in January and won the World Cinema Documentary Competition. Like “Parasite”, the Macedonian portrait of a marginalized woman made history with its nominations – it is the first film to receive nominations for “Best Documentary” and “International Feature Film”. Sundance also launched the American Factory and The Edge of Democracy nominations, while the two Syrian documentaries were released at very different times of the year: For Sama premiered at SXSW and won the top prize. and “The Cave” opened the documentation area of ​​TIFF.

Maria Laura Antonelli / Shutterstock

Of course, documentaries and foreign language cinema often begin their lives on the festival site, regardless of whether they have an Oscar dispute or not. Given that parasites are breaking the main categories, the 2020 edition of Cannes is likely to have new conversations about the possibility of non-English language versions being recognized in southern France well beyond a ten day period.

While the nomination process can be volatile and dependent on costly campaigns, the “Parasite” nominations highlight an important aspect of the festival circuit that can help resolve concerns about the underlying value. In recent years, several major festivals have faced existential crises: At Sundance, buyers inspire the market by acquiring crowdpleasers who may or may not release this energy (see: Amazon’s expensive offer for “late night”). In Cannes, insiders are often worried that viewers will ruin the prospects for a film months before the actual campaign begins. TIFF, Telluride, and Venice may be good for marketing, but in a busy season, some lower-profile gems are better off waiting until next year to get the attention they need to survive.

This year’s nominees offer some rejection of this narrative. If festivals became only Oskar food tubes, they would of course destroy the many other ways in which curating this art form has long-term cultural value. At the same time, the biggest threat to festivals is that they exist in an island world and celebrate films before they are thrown into space. The nominees for 2020 indicate that festival enthusiasm does not have to persist.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement