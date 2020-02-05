advertisement

Corona virus concern has become an important topic of discussion for companies doing business in China. Leading companies warn of the tendency of the outbreak to significantly disrupt supply chains and affect long-term profits.

Major international brands like Nike, H & M, and Adidas have had to close some of their country outposts to curb the spread of the disease. Factories and corporate offices in China have also ceased operations, while several U.S. trade shows that were expecting international visitors have been postponed due to widespread travel restrictions introduced by the U.S. government over the weekend.

Although Monday should be the first business day after the extended New Year’s Eve on January 24th and 30th for most workers across China, local authorities have continued to extend the break. The provinces of Jiangxi, Shandong, Anui, Chongqing and Guangdong as well as the city of Shanghai are among the regions that have announced closings by February 9. Companies in Hubei – the virus’ epicenter – will remain closed until February 13.

With stores and factories reopening, industry leaders expressed concern about increased delivery costs and the possibility that workers might not return to their respective factories for fear.

“Right now it’s a question of when the factories open and when brands can conveniently send their professionals back to the office,” said Andy Polk, SVP of Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America. “Even with a week’s delay, you will see supply chain challenges. In all of these industries, goods in China are being restored as soon as possible and trying to ship goods by ship or air, which means everyone is in the same space fight. “

According to a recent study by Coresight Research, citing an early estimate by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the virus could slow China’s gross domestic product growth by 0.5 to 1 percentage point in 2020 – a 5.9% loss around 7. $ 2 billion to $ 14.3 billion.

This morning Capri Holdings Ltd. – Parent company of Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo – revised downward earnings and earnings per share forecasts due to headwinds from the corona virus, which has killed nearly 500 people and killed more than 24,000.

In addition, Nike announced yesterday that it will close around half of its stores in China and will work with reduced hours at locations that are still open. H&M announced today that around 45 store closings in China affected sales in January, while Adidas said it had closed a “significant” number of stores in the country.

In addition, trade shows around the world are forced to draw up emergency plans if the situation worsens. Yesterday in Las Vegas, Footwear Sourcing at Magic at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center started with a handful of people wearing protective masks and exhibitors who found the event was significantly smaller than in previous editions.

American Events also announced earlier this week that the NE Materials Show, which is scheduled for February 5 and 6 in Boston, and the NW Materials Show, which is scheduled for February 12 and 13, in Portland, Oregon The organizers of the Hong Kong-based Asia Pacific Leather Fair added that they are considering postponing their event until the end of March.

“As with tariffs, this affects procurement strategies and thinking,” added Polk. “Things were put on hold because there was no transit or travel [inside and outside of China]. Given the Materials Show [which is being postponed indefinitely], this is obviously a big concern for designers and developers trying to get into to find a solution next season. It’s kind of a long-term piece. “

