The leading group in Big 12 basketball has remained stable, but how does the rest of the league shake off after some notable results?
Another week up, another week down since the third week of the conference game is officially over. Here’s a quick summary of the games in last week’s Big 12 basketball conference:
Tuesday: January 14th
Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52
West Virginia 81, TCU 49
Texas Tech 77, Kansas State 63
Wednesday: January 15th
Baylor 68, Iowa State 55
Texas 76, Oklahoma State 64
Saturday: January 18th
Batlor 75, Oklahoma State 68
Kansas 66, Texas 57
Kansas State 84, West Virginia 68
Texas Tech 72, Iowa State 52
Oklahoma 83, TCU 63
The fall of West Virginia
West Virginia was twelfth in the national team against Kansas State. Many bracketologists have ranked them second in their March Madness predictions, but will default in the polls due to their defeat against one of the worst Big 12 teams, Kansas.
Texas seems tough
Texas gave Kansas everything she could with 20 points. 6 rebound attempts by Jericho Sims. Fortunately for Kansas, they had Devon Dotson back, who scored 21 points plus six rebounds, three assists, and one theft. “If we had played without him today, we would not have won,” said Bill Self. Shaka Smart, Texas head coach, said, “These two (Sims and Azubuike) canceled each other out, their guards were the biggest difference in the game.”
It will be interesting to see how well Texas and West Virginia play next week in response to their losses.
Here are my Big 12 basketball leaderboards for January 20, 2020: