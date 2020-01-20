advertisement

The leading group in Big 12 basketball has remained stable, but how does the rest of the league shake off after some notable results?

Another week up, another week down since the third week of the conference game is officially over. Here’s a quick summary of the games in last week’s Big 12 basketball conference:

Tuesday: January 14th

Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52

West Virginia 81, TCU 49

Texas Tech 77, Kansas State 63

Wednesday: January 15th

Baylor 68, Iowa State 55

Texas 76, Oklahoma State 64

Saturday: January 18th

Batlor 75, Oklahoma State 68

Kansas 66, Texas 57

Kansas State 84, West Virginia 68

Texas Tech 72, Iowa State 52

Oklahoma 83, TCU 63

The fall of West Virginia

West Virginia was twelfth in the national team against Kansas State. Many bracketologists have ranked them second in their March Madness predictions, but will default in the polls due to their defeat against one of the worst Big 12 teams, Kansas.

Texas seems tough

Texas gave Kansas everything she could with 20 points. 6 rebound attempts by Jericho Sims. Fortunately for Kansas, they had Devon Dotson back, who scored 21 points plus six rebounds, three assists, and one theft. “If we had played without him today, we would not have won,” said Bill Self. Shaka Smart, Texas head coach, said, “These two (Sims and Azubuike) canceled each other out, their guards were the biggest difference in the game.”

It will be interesting to see how well Texas and West Virginia play next week in response to their losses.

Here are my Big 12 basketball leaderboards for January 20, 2020:

