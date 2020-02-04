advertisement

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explains how the business has grown in 16 years (PHOTO / File)

Today is Facebook’s 16th anniversary! When I started creating the website, I never imagined that it would grow to connect billions of people. I thought something like that should be built for the world, but I thought someone else would. But we believed more deeply in the power of connecting people, so we kept going when others doubted.

I have learned a lot since 2004. The last few years in particular have been very humiliating. One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is to always stand up for your principles, even when they are unpopular or old-fashioned.

We believe that progress happens when you give people a voice and bring them together. This is what we stand for. We know there will also be issues when you give more people a voice and new ways to connect, and we will continue to work to resolve them. But we believe in empowering people, because in the end, we believe in people.

These basic ideas have guided us for 16 years and will continue to guide us for a long time to come.

Thank you for being part of this community.

