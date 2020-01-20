advertisement

Patrick Eddington, a research fellow at the Cato Institute, recently submitted several applications under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to find out if the Federal Bureau of Investigation has ever monitored several government policy organizations, including my campaign for freedom.

As a result of the FBI’s response, Campaign for Liberty and other organizations, including the Cato Institute and the Reason Foundation, may have been monitored or otherwise collected by the FBI.

I say “possibly” because FBI Eddington gave a “Glomar response” to its FOIA requests about these organizations.

One of Glomar’s responses is when an agency states that it cannot confirm or decline participation in a particular activity. Glomar was a salvage ship that the Central Intelligence Agency used to recover a sunk Soviet submarine in the 1970s.

In response to a Rolling Stone magazine FOIA request, the CIA claimed that simply confirming or denying Glomar’s involvement in the salvage operation would in any way harm national security. A federal court approved the agency and gave federal bureaucrats and even local police departments a new way to avoid direct responses.

Glomar’s response means that these organizations may have been and are still subject to nationwide surveillance. Eddington told Reason magazine, “We know that Glomar calls have been used to hide recent activity, and we also know that they don’t distribute Glomars like candy.”

The protection of the right of individuals to form groups to influence government policy is at the heart of the First Amendment. Therefore, the FBI that monitors such groups can violate the constitutional rights of everyone involved in the groups.

The FBI has a long tradition of working against Americans whose political beliefs and activities threaten the FBI’s power or that of influential politicians.

The then Bureau of Investigation helped put down people suspected of being post-war “Red Scare” communists.

The anti-communist approach was led by a young agent named J. Edgar Hoover, who later became FBI director, a position he held until his death. Hoover retained his power and expanded it using the FBI to collect extortion material about people, including politicians.

In the 1930s and 1940s, the FBI spied on supporters of the America First movement, including several members of Congress. Two of the best known examples of FBI attacks on people for political activities are the harassment of Martin Luther King Jr. and the COINTELPRO program.

COINTELPRO was an organized effort to spy on and actively disrupt “subversive” organizations, including anti-war groups

COINTELPRO officially ended in the 1970s. However, the FBI continues to target individuals and organizations it considers “subversive”, including anti-war groups and civil militias.

Congress must hold hearings to determine if the FBI is currently using unconstitutional methods to monitor organizations based on their beliefs.

Congress must then take all necessary steps to ensure that no Americans are ever selected again for surveillance because of their political beliefs and activities.

Dr. Ron Paul is a former member of the House of Representatives. This article was written and published for the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

