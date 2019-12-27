advertisement

According to a new study on lifelong athletes and their thighs, regular training in adulthood can protect our muscles from age-related loss and later damage. The study shows that the muscles of active older men at the cellular level resemble those of 25-year-olds and cause inflammatory damage that is much better than that of sedentary older people.

The study also raises some cautious questions as to whether waiting for middle age or later training could prove to be a challenge to the lifelong health of our muscles.

Physical aging is a complicated and puzzling process, as every one of us who lives and experiences it knows. Triggered by poorly understood changes in the functioning of our cells and physiological systems, there are stuttering seizures that affect some people and parts of the body earlier or more clearly than others.

Muscles are the parts of the body that are most vulnerable to time. Almost all of us begin to lose muscle and strength in early middle age, with the process accelerating over the decades. While the full causes of this decline remain unknown, most aging researchers agree that a subtle, age-related increase in inflammation plays a role in our entire body. “Many studies show that higher inflammatory factors in people are associated with greater muscle loss,” said Todd Trappe, a professor of exercise science at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, who oversaw the new study with his brother Scott, Trappe and other researchers.

Healthier muscle mass

Trappe and his colleagues, who have long studied the physiology of older athletes, also knew that physically healthy people have a lower rate of inflammation in their bodies than inactive people. The researchers wondered whether active older people have more and healthier muscle mass than other older people. And if so, what could that tell us about how human muscles can optimally age?

To find out, Ball State scientists turned to a unique group of volunteers. Native men and women in their seventies or eighties who had been training continuously since the seventies’ running boom. These volunteers have been part of several related studies at Ball State.

Now the researchers wanted to look deep into the blood and muscles of the older athletes. So they gathered 21 older athletes (results of a separate study on women will be published soon, says Trappe), 10 runners and cyclists in their twenties and another 10 healthy but sedentary older men. They measured all of the men’s thighs as markers of muscle mass and took blood and muscle tissue samples.

They immediately found that the thigh circumference of the men corresponded to their age and lifestyle, with the young athletes having the most glamorous legs, the older athletes the somewhat smaller and the inactive older men the most spindle-shaped.

The researchers next let the men complete a single session of a short but strenuous lower body strength workout with a knee stretcher. Since none of the men lifted weights, this exercise should strain their muscles in an unusual way. A few hours later, the researchers again drew blood and biopsied the men’s muscles.

Then they checked the tissue for a large number of inflammatory cells and gene markers. The inflammation is damn complex and contains several genes and cells that communicate with other genes and cells and dynamically accelerate or prevent the process. Immediately after a physical injury or strain that includes strenuous physical activity, inflammation helps the tissue heal and strengthen. But if the inflammation persists, it can become harmful and prevent the muscles from getting bigger and stronger after exercise.

The researchers found that the inflammatory responses differed between men. The young athletes showed the least inflammation in the blood and muscles at the beginning of the study and continued after the training. While their muscles flickered with inflammatory cells and the associated gene activity shortly after training, microscopic examination found that the anti-inflammatory signals also increased and the inflammation should cool down soon.

A similar reaction occurred in the muscles of the older athletes, although their inflammation markers were somewhat higher and their anti-inflammatory reactions somewhat lower.

A bush fire

But among the inexperienced older men, the inflammation was much more of a bush fire, higher than the other men and with fewer signs of resolution in the foreseeable future.

Overall, these results suggest that long-term exercise can help keep aging muscles partially healthy by preparing them for inflammation relief, Trappe says. But, on the other hand, sedentary life seems to build muscles so that they overreact, exert themselves, and stay inflamed, which may result in less muscle gain when someone does exercise.

However, this study was small and examined the male muscles only once shortly after training. It has not been investigated whether and how their muscles have actually changed over time with training.

More importantly, the results shouldn’t stop middle-aged people or the elderly who have been inactive from going to the gym, Trappe said. “Even if the inflammation is a bit in the way at first, your muscles will respond and grow,” he says, and should eventually resemble those of people who have trained throughout their lives. – The New York Times

