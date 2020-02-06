advertisement

The current stance on Australia’s status as an internet savvy country is a resigned stance. We are at a time when access to fiber is becoming the norm as the final introduction of the NBN reaches most of the country’s urban areas.

Still, because of infrastructure deficiencies that the coalition government has introduced over the past decade, we’re still far behind the overall Internet speed ranking that we should achieve. To date, we are one of the few industrial nations in which the broadband infrastructure is routinely overhauled by the networks provided by 4G telcos.

Nevertheless, we can find our way at least for the moment. Sure, we may have an acceptable broadband speed compared to a small African nation, but for some time now it has become increasingly clear that we only have to accept what we have.

However, this could change as the same unorthodox technology magnate previously entered the Australian energy crisis. Yes, Elon Musk is back to the rescue.

According to news sources across Australia, the Australian telecommunications agency SpaceX has presented an initial plan to establish a Starlink satellite network in the country that would effectively create a nationwide wireless Internet network. If it succeeds, it could provide fiber Internet almost anywhere in the world, including in rural Australia – an area that has proven too large to adequately support the expansion of a high-speed broadband network.

The Starlink mission has been under discussion for some time, but SpaceX published a detailed explanation of the project a few weeks ago.

The idea behind the wonderfully named Starlink is pretty simple. Much like households use satellites to receive additional TV channels, Starlink users get the Internet through plug-in terminals that automatically connect to a variety of satellites that transmit high-speed Internet access around the world. What is important is that the 1 gigabit per second user speed that SpaceX projects could deliver is far above all that the NBN can deliver to rural areas either with fiber or using satellites.

Looks like a thin, flat, round UFO on a stick. The Starlink terminal has motors with which you can adjust the optimal viewing angle to the sky yourself. Instructions are simple: – outlet – point in the skyThese instructions work in any order. No training required.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

SpaceX has already put 360 of these satellites into orbit, has permission to launch another 12,000, and has the ultimate goal of sending around 42,000 satellites to the hereafter – a number that already employs astronomers around the world.

Impressive!! I am in shock !! The huge amount of Starlink satellites crossed our skies at @cerrotololo this evening. Our DECam exposure was heavily influenced by 19 of them! The Starlink satellite train has taken more than 5 minutes !! Rather depressing … that’s not cool! pic.twitter.com/gK0ekbpLJe

– Clarae Martínez-Vázquez (@ 89Marvaz), November 18, 2019

In particular, SpaceX has promised to provide Starlink to revolutionize Internet access in Australia. A statement said it was planned to “offer satellite broadband and communications services to residential, commercial, institutional, governmental, and professional users across Australia”.

