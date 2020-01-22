advertisement

There is a peculiar piece of anti-EV misinformation made floating online by some commentators that electric vehicles are not better for the environment because they use electricity made from fossil fuels. Most electric vehicles in the US are located in California, where the energy mix includes solar energy, wind energy, hydroelectricity and geothermal energy. These forms of electricity are all clean and renewable.

Natural gas is also used to generate electricity, but California is moving towards 100% clean energy. The goal is to be 100% CO2 neutral by 2045. If this is achieved, electric vehicles in California run on clean electricity and produce no emissions.

Imagine visiting Los Angeles and not experiencing air pollution from vehicles. Apart from air pollution Los Angeles may sound like a fantasy, but it can become reality within 25 years.

What is the current air pollution in Los Angeles with a large number of gas-powered vehicles running on highways, highways and streets? It is very unhealthy. “Those living in areas with higher outdoor pollution, according to the study – which included six major metropolitan areas, including New York and Los Angeles – built up coronary artery calcium with an accelerated rate of 20 percent. Such a calcium build-up, a marker for coronary atherosclerosis, can lead to a higher risk of heart attack and stroke. “

Heart attacks and strokes … it’s funny how anti-EV people don’t mention gas-powered vehicles that cause air pollution every day that damages our health.

However, the harmful effects of air pollution do not stop with a heart attack and stroke. There are many more. “About 141 million Americans live with unhealthy levels of air pollution, the report says, putting them at risk for premature death, lung cancer, asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive damage.”

Even for electric vehicles in states outside of California, some run on clean electricity, such as in Oregon and the state of Washington, where most electricity comes from hydropower and other renewable energy sources.

For towns and villages in the states that use a lot of coal, such as Wyoming, Montana, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, there are not many electric vehicles. The EVs used there usually run on electricity produced by fossil fuels, but they have no direct emissions, which means that they do not generate air pollution in villages and towns where there are people. The air pollution to which they are linked is generated outside the villages and towns, so they are better for urban centers.

In addition, not all EVs in the world are in the US. Norway is one of the strongest EV adopters and this country produces around 44% of its electricity from hydropower. Iceland produces 100% of its electricity from renewable sources and is experiencing an EV peak. Ultimately, the vehicles of this country can all be electric.

Sometimes Denmark and Portugal have also generated 100% clean electricity. The world tends to have more clean, renewable electricity, which is good news for the environment and human health.

Allegedly the goal in France is to have 7 million EV charging points by 2025. This is great news because in Paris the air pollution is so serious that an investigation compared breathing there to cigarette smoking. For people who live in Paris all year round, the study found that breathing in local air pollution resembles the annual smoking of 183 cigarettes.

Replacing gas-powered vehicles in Paris with electric vehicles would significantly reduce the amount of toxic air pollution in this city. Electric vehicles are a solution, not a problem. But Paris is not even the most polluted city in the world. Delhi, India has even worse air pollution, “According to one estimate, one day breathing Delhi’s air has the health effects of smoking at least 25 cigarettes.”

In fact, seven million premature deaths per year have been associated with air pollution.

Electric vehicles are an important part of solving this deadly problem – they do not directly produce toxic emissions. If it were possible to replace the most polluting gas vehicles with vehicles without emissions, the air in the most polluted cities would be immediately improved.

So if someone tells you that electric vehicles are not better for the environment, tell them that they are not only better for the environment, they are also better for human health.

Due to the urgency of climate change and its very negative consequences, the future lies with clean, sustainable electricity production and electric vehicles.

