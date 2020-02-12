advertisement

Key players in the sneaker industry celebrate Black History Month in their own way, and retailer DTLR does so through community service-oriented activations.

In February, the DTLR will undertake various efforts, including community service, sponsorships, and rewards for hard-working teachers, as part of its Mission 1865 campaign, named after the year the 13th amendment was ratified to end slavery.

As part of their efforts, the company’s employees will participate in 1,865 charitable hours by partnering with organizations and providing them with kits to clean up their neighborhoods. work with schools and youth organizations to fund excursions to African American history museums; and host a classroom decorating competition to give teachers a chance to win a $ 250 shopping spree for classroom materials and a sponsored Black History Month party.

Although DTLR has several initiatives in the works, it’s not the only heavyweight on the market with Black History Month activations. Foot Locker documents the role of African Americans in the sneaker and streetwear culture with the help of his employee-oriented “Now & Next” video series. Brands like New Balance and Nike supply sneaker collections with a BHM theme.

