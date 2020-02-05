advertisement

Griffin Sikes, a seventy-year-old civil litigator in Montgomery, identifies himself as a “liberal democrat” – liberal for a white man in Alabama, at least – “part of the rare and endangered species of Democratus Alabamia”, as he says it. Vol. “I don’t have much but contempt for Donald Trump,” said Sikes on Monday, describing the president as “an absolute thug or a psychopath.” He has great sympathy, on the other hand, for Doug Jones, Democrat of Alabama. The senator, who, said Sikes, “is trying to make the most of what is absolutely horrible for him.” Sikes was referring to the Trump removal trial and the need for Jones to vote to acquit or convict President Trump, who won Alabama by almost 28 points in 2016. Sikes believed Jones would be “based on principles ”in his judgment, and that he would act with“ a sense of history ”, just as he had done in his work as a civil rights lawyer. , “In a way that was not very politically expedient for him.” (Twenty years ago, Jones successfully sued two members of the Ku Klux Klan for their role in the Baptist Church bombing from Sixteenth Street, Birmingham, which killed four black girls.) In other words, Sikes believed that some would vote to condemn and remove the president.

“The heart of the matter is that he can vote for removal knowing that it will largely be political suicide for him,” said Sikes. “But I think it’s realistic enough to know that he had a very low or minimal chance of being re-elected in a Republican state anyway, even though he tried to sit on the fence with it. ” Sikes put Jones’ chances of being re-elected in November against a still undetermined Republican at “maybe ten percent.” These chances would drop “to about one percent” if Jones voted to remove the president, Sikes thought.

Since Jones won a special election in 2017, narrowly beating the scandalous Republican Roy Moore, Alabama Republicans of various stripes – including a former Auburn football coach, the first attorney general from Trump, a congressman, and Moore himself – lined up to resume the seat. Since last September, when seven first-year Democrats who had been in office at the close of the day wrote an editorial in favor of dismissal, Jones “put together a file for me,” he said, the day before the start of the trial, “because sooner or later this investigation happens. When we spoke, Jones had just attended a “unit breakfast” in Huntsville, celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. It was the best he was likely to feel for a while . He wished he would go hunting instead of going back to Washington, he said.

I visited Alabama in October, shortly after the impeachment investigation began, and watched the Democrats in the state urge Jones to take a firmer stand in favor of impeachment and ultimately removal of the president. Republicans in the state also wanted him to “clarify his position.” “We are all watching,” said Terry Lathan, president of the Republican Party of Alabama, “and we will hold him responsible if he joins his party in an attempt to upset our Constitution and our president.

Jones insisted that he would be impartial. He used the hashtag #ImpartialJustice when he tweeted about the trial and, in short videos he posted, offered thoughts like, “I warn everyone that we’re not there yet.” than in the early stages. The President’s team has yet to make their case. However, during the trial, a black money group launched an advertising campaign targeting Jones and criticized him for his alleged association with “the radical left”. largely due to the fact that Jones said that Trump’s removal from office “is not a witch hunt; it is not a hoax. In late January, Jones offered slightly sharper language in criticizing the rules of the trial set out by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, comparing McConnell to prison director in “The Shawshank Redemption”. gone in terms of attacking the other side.

During our conversation just before the trial, Jones recognized the partisan context. “There are those who want me to fully support the president, regardless of the facts,” he said. “And there are some, I think – even in Alabama – who want me to vote to dismiss him from office regardless of that, because of his political nature.” But he resisted discussing any political calculation. “Stop making me try to answer questions like that,” he said, when I asked him about the challenge of being a Democratic senator from Alabama who is running for reelection for months. after the dismissal trial of a republican president. “I don’t consider myself in this position now, because if I consider myself in this position, it can swing me one way or the other.” In addition, he conceded, “I’m going to get hit anyway. I’ll be hit from the right if I vote in a certain way; I’ll be hit from the left if I vote in a certain way. Unfortunately, in in today’s world, people just don’t believe you can put politics aside. “The Republicans had criticized Jones for mentioning impeachment in a fundraising message, which Jones defended.” I didn’t say, “A vote for me is a vote against the president.” Every Republican who runs against me collects money on the impeachment, “he noted, adding,” I’m not too concerned about critics. “

If not his vote in the recall process, I wondered what Jones saw as his biggest challenge in re-election. “Let people know that, despite what they hear, I have no socialist agenda,” he said. “I don’t have a leftist program. I don’t have an anti-Christian program. He happily described commonalities with the Republicans and Trump, such as “modernizing the military” and re-authorizing Perkins’ career and technical education law. He added, referring to Trump, “I supported between sixty-five and seventy percent of its judges and candidates.” Jones voted with Republican state senator Richard Shelby sixty-nine percent of the time. (Shelby was first elected to the Senate as a Democrat; he changed parties in 1994, the day after the Republicans won both houses of Congress.)

A week after our discussion and a few days after Trump’s defense arguments, Jones, like most Democrats, called John Bolton to testify. He also described some of the defense arguments as “persuasive”. Referring to Alan Dershowitz, the former Harvard professor and the Trump team’s constitutional attorney, Jones told USA Today: I am concerned about, particularly with regard to Article II, “the charge of obstructs Congress. Jones wanted to see how House managers responded. He also told the newspaper that he had taken two hundred and forty pages of notes, with key arguments, during the first week of the trial. (Other senators were seen drawing the Capitol, reading books, and playing with agitated spinners.) He seemed open to the possibility of at least acquitting the charge of obstruction.

