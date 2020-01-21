advertisement

President Trump’s insight into what captivates the American people and what attracts media attention remains remarkable. Consider, for example, how he threw – which seems the right word – the defense team for his impeachment trial, which begins today in the United States Senate. There aren’t many legal celebrities in the U.S., but Trump now has two: Kenneth Starr, Hillary’s former prosecutor and Bill Clinton as independent counsel in the Whitewater case (and more), and Alan Dershowitz, defender of OJ Simpson, other famous clients and, lately, his own behavior. How can we not wonder how Starr, who opposed what he called the Clinton’s dishonesty, will succeed in defending this president? What will Dershowitz, a former liberal and civil libertarian, say about his new client, openly hostile to the values ​​enshrined in the Bill of Rights? And how did Trump manage to find not one but two famous lawyers who had previously joined forces to defend Jeffrey Epstein, who was a friend of Trump’s?

Five of the President’s eight lawyers have appeared frequently on Fox News, and have been hired to present an entertaining show for the Senate. (Pat Cipollone, White House lawyer, Trump defense team member Jane Raskin, and Eric Herschmann are the exceptions.) But the staging that will likely be on display should not obscure what is happening. really going on here. The outcome of the trial is beyond doubt; there is no way that sixty-seven senators will vote to remove Trump from office. But there is a real question whether the trial will involve an investigation, that is, the presentation of witnesses and new documentary evidence. Trump’s real priority, and that of the Republican leadership in the Senate, is to make sure that it never happens.

Dershowitz is probably the crucial figure in the Senate. He is currently trying to present himself as a neutral constitutional expert, rather than a full member of the Trump defense team. This semantic dodge is intended to raise his basic argument: that the two impeachment articles, even if they accurately describe the conduct of the President, are not impenetrable offenses. It is worth dealing with this argument, as it will likely be crucial to the Senate trial, not only on the merits, but on the question of whether the seven House Directors appointed by Nancy Pelosi last week will be allowed to call witnesses.

advertisement

The first article accuses Trump of abusing his constitutional powers in connection with his dealings with the Ukrainian government. The claim is now familiar. Trump withdrew congressional funds, as well as personal presidential attention, from Ukraine in order to force the announcement of an investigation into Trump’s putative opponent former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020 and Biden’s son, Hunter. The second article accuses Trump of obstructing Congress, denying all requests for witnesses and documents in the Ukrainian investigation. Dershowitz said, and all of Trump’s lawyers will argue, that neither of the two articles charges conduct that is a high crime, the constitutional standard of impeachment.

Dershowitz isn’t exactly saying that a president must commit a crime – a real criminal offense – to commit a serious crime and an offense, but that’s what his position boils down to in the real world. He is rightly concerned that Congress is trying to expel a president simply because of political differences. But none of the articles refer to a bona fide dispute over Trump’s performance in power. On the contrary, the two accuse fundamental violations of the presidential functions. What is lacking in Dershowitz’s position is that impeachment is designed specifically to control presidential conduct – to ensure that a president does not abuse the powers that function alone has in our system governance. This is why Bill Clinton’s behavior should not have been impenetrable. Lying under oath about her relationship with Monica Lewinsky was probably a crime – perjury – but it was not an abuse of presidential power, and therefore not a high crime and a misdemeanor.

What makes Dershowitz’s argument so important in the context of the Trump case is that it gives Republican senators an excuse to vote against witnesses. If his point of view is adopted, it means that Republicans can accept the truth of the factual claims of House managers, for argument purposes, and still vote to exclude new witnesses. By this reasoning, the witnesses would offer nothing of value because they would only bear witness to conduct which is in any case not beyond reproach. This is the real point, and the real danger, of Dershowitz’s argument; he gives the Republicans a cover to shorten the Senate trial.

Trump and his supporters (and his facilitators, such as Dershowitz) surely recognize that the facts in this case will show how the President has abused his power through his relations with Ukraine. (The Government Accountability Office has just added to these facts, finding that the withholding of funds for Ukraine was illegal.) If house officers are allowed to call witnesses, those witnesses will likely strengthen the case against Trump. At some level, the President’s supporters must know that Trump’s conduct is impenetrable. That’s why Trump took every opportunity to prevent the disclosure of the facts. Today, the president’s lawyers are revealing their real agenda: persuading the Senate to keep Trump’s incriminating secrets.

advertisement