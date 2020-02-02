advertisement

As the Oscars are to take place next Sunday, the official voting process is now closed from today and the countdown is officially underway.

In total, 6,687 (in 2017) members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – it’s AMPAS, for short – are eligible to vote and participation is like any other voting process. Sometimes it’s high, sometimes it’s low. After the official appointments are announced, voters are normally given a four-week window to watch the films and vote.

Right now, there is no real way to determine if voters actually saw the movies they voted on. In fact, just last month, Carey Mulligan asked Academy voters to have some sort of verification to make sure they have watched the movies they are voting on.

But how does the actual voting process work? Who counts the votes?

Well, for starters, only a limited number of people can actually vote – members who are eligible to vote can only vote in their own branch on the first ballot. In other words, AMPAS members who are actors can only vote for actors. Directors can only vote for directors, producers only for producers, etc. – but all branches can vote for the best film.

Not only that, the ballot encourages people to vote for the movie they like and is asked to give five choices in order of preference.

Voting begins in January and is done by paper ballot or online, and nominations are reduced to official nominations. From there, there is another ballot which takes place a few days before the event. Votes are counted by PricewaterhouseCoopers, who then work to determine the magic number for each candidate.

Let’s take the category of the best actor for this year as an example with some hypothetical voting figures. They receive 610 completed ballots in this category, and there are five candidates. Thus, accountants divide 610 by 6 – that is, five candidates, plus one – to give them 101.6, or 102. So a candidate must receive 102 votes to be appointed.

If the number of ballots is a whole number, they use it as a magic number. So let’s say they only received 432 completed ballots. Divide that by six, and you get 72. 72 becomes the number of votes required to be considered a candidate.

From there, the nominees who have passed this round are then counted on their first choice. Let’s say, for example, that Joaquin Phoenix gets 102 first choice votes. He goes on to the final list. Those who receive the least number of first choice votes are eliminated and then redistributed to the second choice votes.

The count goes into a new round and the second choice votes are counted again. For example, let’s say the magic number is 102 and Adam Driver only has 99 first choice votes. He will not succeed on the first count, but he gets three votes on the redistributed votes of the second round, which allows him to pass.

This is repeated in the third, fourth and fifth rounds until the magic number becomes smaller and the number of candidates decreases to only five, that is to say when you arrive at the official candidates. The idea behind this is that short films with passionate voters – as in those who would give him a first or second choice vote – are more likely to advance than those who would receive a fifth or sixth choice.

Once this is done and the nominations are announced, voting is open to everyone in AMPAS. Actors can vote for the best director, cinematographers can vote for the best supporting actress, production designers can vote for the best original score – everyone can vote for everyone.

However, recent changes in the voting groups mean that a member must be active in the industry for a period of 10 years. In other words, if you joined AMPAS in your early 20s, you could still vote in your 60s – even if you didn’t make a movie at the time.

PricewaterhouseCoopers then tabulates all of the votes and hands the winning envelope in a briefcase that is handcuffed to two senior business associates who arrive at the ceremony. Only they know the winners and the votes are counted by hand with a few PwC associates.

Two duplicate winners are created, which the two leaders of PwC take in case one of them is stolen or lost, and the two leaders must travel by different routes with security at all times.

Of course, all of that doesn’t matter – and you can still have an f * ck-up like 2017 at the very last moment.

